In a now viral tweet, Chelsea Clinton came to the defense of all the people who work in the White House in response to President Donald Trump allegedly calling his new home a “dump“:

Thank you to all the White House ushers, butlers, maids, chefs, florists, gardeners, plumbers, engineers & curators for all you do every day https://t.co/rjQS9HeALG — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 1, 2017

But she forget one group:

And let’s not forget the travel office workers her mom fired!

Okay, don't forget the Travel Agents. Feel better. Sanctimonious grandstanding is a Clintonian hallmark, parents and daughter alike. https://t.co/IjCUUmnEqP — Bansi Sharma (@bansisharma) August 2, 2017

