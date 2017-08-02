In a now viral tweet, Chelsea Clinton came to the defense of all the people who work in the White House in response to President Donald Trump allegedly calling his new home a “dump“:
Thank you to all the White House ushers, butlers, maids, chefs, florists, gardeners, plumbers, engineers & curators for all you do every day https://t.co/rjQS9HeALG
— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 1, 2017
But she forget one group:
Don't forget the interns. https://t.co/sZ4vLPWW1M
— Bansi Sharma (@bansisharma) August 2, 2017
And let’s not forget the travel office workers her mom fired!
Okay, don't forget the Travel Agents. Feel better. Sanctimonious grandstanding is a Clintonian hallmark, parents and daughter alike. https://t.co/IjCUUmnEqP
— Bansi Sharma (@bansisharma) August 2, 2017
***
Related:
Is president’s assessment of the White House as ‘a real dump’ a downgrade from ‘a really nice prison’? https://t.co/PJq4CtPS6Y
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 1, 2017