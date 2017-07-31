BAM! Sean Spicer (the real one) takes out Maxine Waters in one glorious tweet; Libs TRIGGERED

Posted at 7:51 am on July 31, 2017 by Greg P.

Shot… Here’s Rep. Maxine Waters continuing on her impeachment fantasy that gives us President Mike Pence, but this time she’s added Reince Priebus and Sean Spicer to the team:

Chaser… And here’s Sean Spicer (the real one, not the parody) with what could be a perfect response:

Bam. She walked right into that one.

As for Spicer, libs were appropriately triggered:

Um, duh! He knows that which is why the tweet was so damn great.

Or this from Joan Walsh:

This all ya got, Michael Ian Black?

And when Spicer does testify and nothing comes of it, then what?

Sad for you but funny for us:

***

more stories


‘Christie’s nacho game is LIT’! Here’s the Top 10 angry-at-a-Cubs fan Chris Christie memes, captions and more

#MondayMotivation courtesy of the @USMC

J.K. Rowling STILL hasn’t corrected her tweets while Don Cheadle and other verified users spread her lie

Lena Dunham, airport sushi and Anthony Scaramucci

Here’s the video of Chris Christie yelling at a Cubs fan while holding a bowl of nachos


related articles


US Politics

‘Christie’s nacho game is LIT’! Here’s the Top 10 angry-at-a-Cubs fan Chris Christie memes, captions and more

US Politics

Here’s the video of Chris Christie yelling at a Cubs fan while holding a bowl of nachos

US Politics

This was the moment Kid Rock showed America he has what it takes to be a Senator, period

US Politics

Vladimir Putin responds to the new sanctions bill against Russia by ordering a lot of U.S. diplomats to leave

US Politics

‘Not how your job works’: Nikki Haley takes heat for saying she’s ‘done talking’ about North Korea

US Politics

Friend of Anthony Scaramucci deletes tweet accusing Reince Priebus of having a ‘mistress’

US Politics

Dear @BrianStelter: Please call out @ChelseaClinton for RTing J.K. Rowling’s ‘bogus tweets’

US Politics

Stardate TRIGGERED: William Shatner photon-torpedoes horde of feminists for belittling an actress

US Politics

So CRINGY: House Democrats attempt trolling Trump in Spanish, the results are no es BUENO

US Politics

‘White troll behind a black face’: SPLC claims ‘Black Twitter’ is being inundated with white trolls

US Politics

D’OH! Tweet sent by Susan Collins about Obamacare in 2013 comes back to HAUNT her, badly

US Politics

SERIO? Chelsea Clinton, the epitome of ‘white privilege’, lectures white parents about racism

US Politics

‘You normalized a BIGOT!’ Ann Coulter hilariously triggers SJW-ville by posing for selfie with Sally Kohn

US Politics

Women’s March not so sure about 1st and 2nd Amendments, but declares health care a human right

US Politics

This won’t backfire: Planned Parenthood delivers capes to John McCain and other anti-repeal superheroes