BAM! Sean Spicer (the real one) takes out Maxine Waters in one glorious tweet; Libs TRIGGERED
Shot… Here’s Rep. Maxine Waters continuing on her impeachment fantasy that gives us President Mike Pence, but this time she’s added Reince Priebus and Sean Spicer to the team:
Chaser… And here’s Sean Spicer (the real one, not the parody) with what could be a perfect response:
Bam. She walked right into that one.
As for Spicer, libs were appropriately triggered:
Um, duh! He knows that which is why the tweet was so damn great.
Or this from Joan Walsh:
This all ya got, Michael Ian Black?
And when Spicer does testify and nothing comes of it, then what?
Sad for you but funny for us:
***