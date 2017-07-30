Arthur Schwartz‏, a friend of incoming White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, took to Twitter this morning and accused former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus of having a “mistress”:

Schwartz later deleted the tweet and apologized:

I deleted my tweets re @Reince & apologized to him. Pretty sure he's not accepting my apology. Can't blame him. I'm ashamed of what I said. — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 30, 2017

.@Reince is a better man than me; he accepted my apology. I did something stupid and I'm embarrassed. Keep the hits coming – I deserve it. https://t.co/JXRQoX5aWo — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 30, 2017

Update: Or maybe he didn’t apologize:

Source close to @reince says he never spoke with @Schwartz and has neither heard nor accepted any apology from him. https://t.co/jzPkXn3rim — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 30, 2017

In an earlier tweet, Schwartz acknowledged that Scaramucci had told him to “cut it out”:

Anthony already told me to cut it out. But thanks for playing. https://t.co/jTcaS6c7fh — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 30, 2017

Schwartz had been responding to an article in the Huffington Post that accused Scaramucci of selling his hedge-fund business to the Chinese at an inflated price in exchange for access to the White House. According to the article’s source, “Priebus mentioned there was email traffic between Scaramucci and the Chinese proving this”:

Priebus warned Trump not to hire Scaramucci, saying SkyBridge Capital's buyers overpaid because he'd promised them special access to Trump. pic.twitter.com/LArlXgDNo1 — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) July 29, 2017

Schwartz has been identified in the media as a publicist and spokesman for Scaramucci, but he clarified today that he’s just a friend:

@ArthurSchwartz for clarification, you never claimed to be Scaramucci's publicist but you are a friend of his correct? — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) July 30, 2017

Correct. — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 30, 2017

Editor’s note: This post has been updated.