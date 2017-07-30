Arthur Schwartz‏, a friend of incoming White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, took to Twitter this morning and accused former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus of having a “mistress”:

Schwartz later deleted the tweet and apologized:

Update: Or maybe he didn’t apologize:

In an earlier tweet, Schwartz acknowledged that Scaramucci had told him to “cut it out”:

Schwartz had been responding to an article in the Huffington Post that accused Scaramucci of selling his hedge-fund business to the Chinese at an inflated price in exchange for access to the White House. According to the article’s source, “Priebus mentioned there was email traffic between Scaramucci and the Chinese proving this”:

Schwartz has been identified in the media as a publicist and spokesman for Scaramucci, but he clarified today that he’s just a friend:

