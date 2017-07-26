HAHAHAHAHAHAHA! Can this be true?
Bill: "Is @TerryMcAuliffe going to run for president?"
"I think so." – @RepDonBeyer
— Bill Press (@bpshow) July 26, 2017
Oh, please be true.
As for McAuliffe’s schedule, it does look like someone trying to build a national profile…
Virginia Gov. @TerryMcAuliffe ahead of Drive for Our Lives tour: “Health care is a right” – via @mic https://t.co/v6JefH33qS
— Celeste Katz (@CelesteKatzNYC) July 24, 2017
