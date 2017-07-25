Will President Donald Trump fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions? If so, conservatives will lose one of the last voices in the administration who is tough on immigration:
Anyone think Rubio-guy @Scaramucci & EB-5 hustler Kushner might have non-Russia reason 2 lose strongest immig restrictionist in the cabinet?
— Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) July 25, 2017
Conservatives who voted Trump for immigration should understand that Sessions was the driving force on that issue inside the administration.
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 25, 2017
Mr. President, stop tweet-attacking Jeff Sessions… https://t.co/n5ymelp2J0
— Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 25, 2017
All the guys in the White House whispering in Trump’s ear save 2 are pro-immigration. Sessions is the man pushing restrictions.
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) July 25, 2017
According to Sam Stein over at the The Daily Beast, Sessions won’t resign:
But he might not have a choice:
#BREAKING Decision 'soon' on fate of US attorney general Sessions: White House
— AFP news agency (@AFP) July 25, 2017