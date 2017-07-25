Will President Donald Trump fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions? If so, conservatives will lose one of the last voices in the administration who is tough on immigration:

Anyone think Rubio-guy @Scaramucci & EB-5 hustler Kushner might have non-Russia reason 2 lose strongest immig restrictionist in the cabinet? — Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) July 25, 2017

Conservatives who voted Trump for immigration should understand that Sessions was the driving force on that issue inside the administration. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 25, 2017

All the guys in the White House whispering in Trump’s ear save 2 are pro-immigration. Sessions is the man pushing restrictions. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) July 25, 2017

According to Sam Stein over at the The Daily Beast, Sessions won’t resign:

https://twitter.com/samstein/status/889877305987936257

But he might not have a choice: