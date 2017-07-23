White House Director of Social Media Dan Scavino Jr. took to his personal Twitter account on Saturday to tell his followers that he plans on “continuing to serve and report directly to President @realDonaldTrump at the @WhiteHouse, as I’ve done since 1/20/2017”:

I plan on continuing to serve and report directly to President @realDonaldTrump at the @WhiteHouse, as I've done since 1/20/2017. #MAGA🇺🇸 — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) July 22, 2017

Not a big deal, right? Well, that incocuous tweet triggered Andy Slavitt, who ran “Medicare, Medicaid & ACA” for President Obama:

Phew. This level of insecurity is a perfect fit. https://t.co/i3VBT8HOnZ — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) July 22, 2017

Bad move, Andy. Don’t start fights you can’t win:

LOL. You wish I was insecure. PS-Since you tweeted me, let me take a moment to congratulate you on running Obamacare into the ground. #FAIL https://t.co/sC8v2dz8P3 — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) July 23, 2017

Now for the kill shot:

.@ASlavitt – only if you say so. But remember, "If you like your healthcare plan, you can KEEP YOUR HEALTHCARE PLAN!" #ObamaCareIsDead pic.twitter.com/CRNOWNP7gh — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) July 23, 2017

And that’s why Donald Trump won.

***