White House Director of Social Media Dan Scavino Jr. took to his personal Twitter account on Saturday to tell his followers that he plans on “continuing to serve and report directly to President @realDonaldTrump at the @WhiteHouse, as I’ve done since 1/20/2017”:

Not a big deal, right? Well, that incocuous tweet triggered Andy Slavitt, who ran “Medicare, Medicaid & ACA” for President Obama:

Bad move, Andy. Don’t start fights you can’t win:

Now for the kill shot:

And that’s why Donald Trump won.

