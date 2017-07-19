New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was booed last night at the Mets game in Queens after making a pretty impressive one-handed grab of a foul ball. According to reports, Christie later gave the ball to a kid in the stands.

Here’s the video and stick around until the end when the play-by-play guy gets in a beach dig on the governor:

Chris Christie caught a foul ball at Citi Field, then got heavily booed and dunked on by a dopey play-by-play guy pic.twitter.com/n2GpN0EEQd — Chase Woodruff (@dcwoodruff) July 19, 2017

Before the game, Christie sat down with MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace to talk President Trump and Russian collusion. In summary, Christie didn’t think the meeting was “advisable,” but there’s no evidence of a crime, at least not yet:

Chris Christie to @MSNBC on the Don Jr. meeting: "I don't think anybody really thinks that this meeting was advisable." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 18, 2017

"You're basically saying Don Jr is dumb" – @NicolleDWallace to Gov Chris Christie right now. — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) July 18, 2017

Chris Christie to @MSNBC on Don Jr. meeting: "It's not a meeting, from my perspective, that I would have been anxious to take." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 18, 2017

On Don Jr email, ex-federal prosecutor Chris Christie on MSNBC says “You don’t send it to the FBI first,” you send it to the campaign lawyer — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 18, 2017

And this analogy really doesn’t help matters:

Chris Christie: "If you walk into a place thinking it's a bordello, & it winds up being a chicken shack, it ain't a crime."

New @GOP motto! pic.twitter.com/KGksIiATFP — Baritone Liberavoice (@redstmiscreant) July 18, 2017

Oof.

