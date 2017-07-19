New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was booed last night at the Mets game in Queens after making a pretty impressive one-handed grab of a foul ball. According to reports, Christie later gave the ball to a kid in the stands.

Here’s the video and stick around until the end when the play-by-play guy gets in a beach dig on the governor:

Before the game, Christie sat down with MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace to talk President Trump and Russian collusion. In summary, Christie didn’t think the meeting was “advisable,” but there’s no evidence of a crime, at least not yet:

And this analogy really doesn’t help matters:

