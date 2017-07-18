As bad as things are right now for Donald Trump, according to a new poll from Bloomberg he still more popular than Hillary Clinton:

Attn: whiners – Trump more favorable than Clinton: "Poll: Clinton more unpopular than Trump https://t.co/aiIuiXbLgY" — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) July 18, 2017

HAHAHA! From The Hill:

President Trump is viewed more favorably than his 2016 presidential rival Hillary Clinton, according to a new poll. A Bloomberg News survey finds Clinton is viewed favorably by just 39 percent of Americans, compared to Trump, who is viewed favorably by 41 percent of Americans. Fifty-eight percent of Americans have an unfavorable view of Clinton, compared to a slightly lower majority — 55 percent — who have an unfavorable view of Trump.

And not only is she more unpopular than Trump, her favorability has dropped since the election:

Hillary Clinton is more unpopular than Donald Trump, according to the latest @bpolitics poll https://t.co/hy6S1okGNl pic.twitter.com/4eqJ4QbJ8M — Bloomberg (@business) July 18, 2017

Hillary superfan Peter Daou blames the Russians, of course:

The savaging of Hillary's public image (with Russian help) is one of the great travesties of U.S. politics. And it continues to this day. https://t.co/qTQqIqWhna — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) July 18, 2017

And it’s “sad” that Republicans are bringing up the poll now.

Jesus this is sad https://t.co/erFfPwNYeZ — Tim Dotcom (@timothypmurphy) July 18, 2017

::whispers:: the election ended almost nine months ago. https://t.co/570XCfFBb6 — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) July 18, 2017

Hey, don’t blame former Trump spox Jason Miller or us — blame Bloomberg for doing the poll.