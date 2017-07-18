As bad as things are right now for Donald Trump, according to a new poll from Bloomberg he still more popular than Hillary Clinton:

HAHAHA! From The Hill:

President Trump is viewed more favorably than his 2016 presidential rival Hillary Clinton, according to a new poll.

A Bloomberg News survey finds Clinton is viewed favorably by just 39 percent of Americans, compared to Trump, who is viewed favorably by 41 percent of Americans.

Fifty-eight percent of Americans have an unfavorable view of Clinton, compared to a slightly lower majority — 55 percent — who have an unfavorable view of Trump.

And not only is she more unpopular than Trump, her favorability has dropped since the election:

Trending

Hillary superfan Peter Daou blames the Russians, of course:

And it’s “sad” that Republicans are bringing up the poll now.

Hey, don’t blame former Trump spox Jason Miller or us — blame Bloomberg for doing the poll.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpHillary Clinton