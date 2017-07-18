The next name on the list of tropical storm for the Eastern Pacific is … Hillary:

And as we wait for Hillary to organize — LOL — the (tropical) depression continues:

Now we don’t know where in the Pacific Hillary is headed, but it’s safe to say the storm won’t show up here:

Trending

What he’s talking about is this tweet from the AP and its description of Tropical Storm Don in the Atlantic:

Libs loved the AP’s shade:

But it’s really an example of the fake news BS conservatives have been fighting for years:

Yep.

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DonHillaryNational Hurricane Center