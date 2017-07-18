The next name on the list of tropical storm for the Eastern Pacific is … Hillary:

Good news! TD-08E has been started in Eastern Pacific. It may be named Tropical Storm Hilary if it strengthens a smidgen. — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) July 18, 2017

And as we wait for Hillary to organize — LOL — the (tropical) depression continues:

Tropical Storm Hilary could form at any moment. Since it's okay for everyone to joke about TS Don, time to come up with Hilary jokes! — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) July 18, 2017

Now we don’t know where in the Pacific Hillary is headed, but it’s safe to say the storm won’t show up here:

I can guarantee you 100% that you won't see Tropical Storm Hilary in Wisconsin or Michigan. — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) July 18, 2017

Looking forward to the Hurricane Center "throwing shade" with Tropical Storm Hilary — right now she's still in a "Depression" state. — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) July 18, 2017

What he’s talking about is this tweet from the AP and its description of Tropical Storm Don in the Atlantic:

Hurricane center calls Tropical Storm Don “small” and ″not particularly well organized.” https://t.co/NDMq439r2V — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) July 18, 2017

Libs loved the AP’s shade:

Even mother nature be dragging Trump now. https://t.co/Qu7HgaZwob — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) July 18, 2017

Our grandchildren will read history books and envy us for living in a Golden Age of Shade. https://t.co/QBUB8y2GgR — Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) July 18, 2017

But it’s really an example of the fake news BS conservatives have been fighting for years:

Nice for AP Politics to take the NHC discussion words out of context to fulfill their anti-Trump bias. Fake News bullshit from AP. https://t.co/dam2vNAWF0 — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) July 18, 2017

Yep.

***