One of the things driving the MSM crazy this weekend is that President Donald Trump is at his golf course in New Jersey enjoying the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament:

This was one of many tweets from the president about the event, which members of the media have been counting:

Yes, the president owns golf courses. Deal with it. But what’s not getting covered is that this president is openly promoting women in professional sports. Isn’t that a good thing? How many women’s professional events to President Obama attend?

Anyway, you wouldn’t know that Trump was doing something good for women and sports from the tweets of the blue-checkmark brigade:

The media does love the protesters at the match:

***

 

