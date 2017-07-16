One of the things driving the MSM crazy this weekend is that President Donald Trump is at his golf course in New Jersey enjoying the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament:

I am at the @USGA #USWomensOpen. An amateur player is co-leading for the first time in many decades – very exciting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2017

This was one of many tweets from the president about the event, which members of the media have been counting:

Trump just advertised a tournament at a golf property he owns—and makes $$$ from—for at least the 5th time in 2 days to his 33M followers. https://t.co/ZIkVFBbsEP — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 16, 2017

Trump to spend third straight day at US Women's Open at his own golf course https://t.co/EOyzV3p8mW pic.twitter.com/YEcuS8kvt9 — The Hill (@thehill) July 16, 2017

Yes, the president owns golf courses. Deal with it. But what’s not getting covered is that this president is openly promoting women in professional sports. Isn’t that a good thing? How many women’s professional events to President Obama attend?

Anyway, you wouldn’t know that Trump was doing something good for women and sports from the tweets of the blue-checkmark brigade:

Is this when you grab'em by the you know what? .. BTW: WHY in the world would the LPGA allow this Open to occur at a Trump owned course?! https://t.co/mZhGj46Dp3 — Maximillian Potter (@maxapotter) July 16, 2017

Yeah, just like there's an amateur in the White House. https://t.co/VFAJqEUdLm — Kirk McElhearn (@mcelhearn) July 16, 2017

This is so– I mean, do we think he's considered the option of just, not being an international laughingstock? https://t.co/7XBN7DDKdk — EricaGrieder (@EricaGrieder) July 16, 2017

How much did tickets cost? Any coal miners in attendance? https://t.co/Lr0bLl7AU9 — Kirk McElhearn (@mcelhearn) July 16, 2017

Trump has already tweeted 4 times before 7:30AM about: 1. Russia

2. Attacking the media

3. Advertising a property he makes $$ from — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 16, 2017

The media does love the protesters at the match:

my exclusive videos/photo of "Jersey Girls" protest at Trump's golf course at US Women's Open https://t.co/eWEhth23Gf #sportsbiz — John Brennan (@BergenBrennan) July 16, 2017

A photo of the protesters inside Trump's golf course in Bedminster pic.twitter.com/D0euyVaowr — Andrew Restuccia (@AndrewRestuccia) July 16, 2017

Trump was spotted on the course Friday and Saturday. Protesters were kept

at least 3 miles away. https://t.co/hWgVfpXXlM — CNNMoney (@CNNMoney) July 15, 2017

