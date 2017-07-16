You can’t make this up.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sander and his under FBI investigation wife, Jane, are blaming “sexism” for the “witch hunt.”

The claim of sexism comes from this Boston Globe piece on the senator and his embattled wife:

While the “witch hunt” phrasing comes from NYT reporter Yamiche Alcindor:

LOL. It’s bipartisan now:

And she should be happy that the FBI is treating men and women the same:

Or maybe she’s hoping to get 77% of whatever sentence Trump associates get?

