You can’t make this up.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sander and his under FBI investigation wife, Jane, are blaming “sexism” for the “witch hunt.”

The claim of sexism comes from this Boston Globe piece on the senator and his embattled wife:

Pathetic. Bernie's wife blames FBI probe of her alleged bank fraud on…sexism. pic.twitter.com/GhVmAsL0Oh — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 16, 2017

While the “witch hunt” phrasing comes from NYT reporter Yamiche Alcindor:

My latest: Bernie Sanders sees investigation of his wife as a political witch hunt but some worry it will hurt him https://t.co/WGjqk99khe — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) July 16, 2017

LOL. It’s bipartisan now:

The phrase "political witch hunt" to describe an investigation is getting a bipartisan workout https://t.co/LK3PrAIHvv — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 16, 2017

And she should be happy that the FBI is treating men and women the same:

She's just upset about the fraud gap https://t.co/89dCQBD5L3 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 16, 2017

Or maybe she’s hoping to get 77% of whatever sentence Trump associates get?