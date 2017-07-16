Let the conspiracy theories begin!

The office of Senator Dean Heller (R-NV), considered a crucial vote for the passage of the GOP health care bill, was reportedly broken into and police are investigating:

According to 8 New NOW, a threatening note was left at the scene, but there are no other details to report:

Or maybe the note was a ruse and it’s opposition research?

Heller was briefly targeted by a pro-Trump super PAC over his failure to support the bill:

To be continued.

