Let the conspiracy theories begin!

The office of Senator Dean Heller (R-NV), considered a crucial vote for the passage of the GOP health care bill, was reportedly broken into and police are investigating:

A spokesperson for U.S. Senator Dean Heller confirms an investigation is underway following a break-in at his Las Vegas campaign office. — George Knapp (@g_knapp) July 16, 2017

#BREAKING @LVMPD confirms there was a break in at @SenDeanHeller Las Vegas campaign office. More details to come at 5:00 p.m. #8NN — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) July 16, 2017

According to 8 New NOW, a threatening note was left at the scene, but there are no other details to report:

Or maybe the note was a ruse and it’s opposition research?

Sounds like someone is doing some oppo research, right Don Jr? https://t.co/pjvzWtqBsl — Zack Kopplin (@ZackKopplin) July 17, 2017

Heller was briefly targeted by a pro-Trump super PAC over his failure to support the bill:

Trumpsters ran ads against him because he didn't fall in line. https://t.co/sSDjqoI23j — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) July 16, 2017

To be continued.

***