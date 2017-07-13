What a nice photo, right?

Such an honor to pray within the Oval Office for @POTUS & @VP . pic.twitter.com/JrDOSJyFeN — Johnnie Moore ن (@JohnnieM) July 12, 2017

It was posted by Johnnie Moore, a former senior vice president at Liberty University, after a meeting in the Oval Office with a “number of national faith leaders were invited to meet the President as they met with representatives from the Office of Public Liaison.”

But to many of the easily triggered members of the liberal blue-check brigade, the photo is something to mock. Check it out:

Thank you for doing this. Was the exorcism successful? https://t.co/5t3DXmRGoF — Geraldine (@everywhereist) July 13, 2017

Did the demon come out? https://t.co/Xj98IiyleA — Chris Weitz (@chrisweitz) July 13, 2017

Matthew 6:6 says when you pray you should do so behind closed doors & in secret. I guess Matthew 6:7 must say "but also then tweet about it" https://t.co/xfdKd51nLr — Kendally Brown 🌴 (@kendallybrown) July 12, 2017

Generally speaking, I believe taking pictures with your phone is discouraged during prayer. https://t.co/fQQ1S7olPo — Will Leitch (@williamfleitch) July 12, 2017

Is this – uh, I mean, you all think the Muslim prayer thing is weird but um, hello? https://t.co/x1dIav35Xj — Mirriam Seddiq (@mirriam71) July 12, 2017

"And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen." https://t.co/vmDFGvXeVR — Laura Turner (@lkoturner) July 12, 2017

Separation of church and state… https://t.co/slZS6l94FL — Michael Deibert (@michaelcdeibert) July 12, 2017

"But whenever you pray, go into your room, close the door, and pray to your Father in secret." – Jesus https://t.co/rC5Q4zGEzk — James Morrison (@JamesPMorrison) July 13, 2017

As my pastor always said, "Close your eyes, bow your heads, take out your cellphone, and take a picture of yourself praying." https://t.co/XFjgJdGQPR — HeatherAnneCampbell (@heathercampbell) July 12, 2017

I don't want to hear "laying on of hands" and "Trump" in the same sentence. https://t.co/0HCSpCC0si — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) July 12, 2017

Night of the Living Dead (1968) https://t.co/EXBl33oSfO — Bradley Stern (@MuuMuse) July 12, 2017

Funny, I was praying to the #Impeachment god and this week he told me the flood is coming. Preach on brother.#ImpeachTrump https://t.co/UlZNsbSGmJ — Grant Stern (@grantstern) July 12, 2017

Are they trying to exorcise the demons in his head? https://t.co/FcNXAzG3wz — Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) July 12, 2017

And they wonder why Dems can’t win in red states.

