Well, at least she’s keeping busy after her devastating election loss in November…
Support Samantha Bee & Planned Parenthood & buy a Nasty Woman t-shirt!https://t.co/I9qd3M3cFq pic.twitter.com/XDpBcFqF7k
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 11, 2017
The shirt costs $25 and can be ordered through the TBS website, but it’s not clear just how much will be donated to Planned Parenthood:
Nasty Woman black t-shirt. V-neck and crew neck shirts are available. Every shirt sold benefits Planned Parenthood.
“Every shirt sold benefits Planned Parenthood”? OK, but by how much? How much does TBS get?
Samantha Bee thanked Hillary for the sales pitch, calling her the “original” nasty woman:
Thank you! You will always be the original #NastyWoman! #StandWithPP https://t.co/K4A7M7MvT5
— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) July 11, 2017
As for the shirt, does she not see it?
Self-Awareness object lesson https://t.co/3WotG5aNol
— Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) July 11, 2017
Murdering unborn children is pretty nasty, Hillary. https://t.co/Sf8Uq7kydF
— ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) July 11, 2017
Everything about this tweet is awful. https://t.co/8IqsW6Ur58
— Matt McDaniel (@GovMatt) July 11, 2017
As bad as it might get with Donald Trump, we dodged a bullet:
No matter how bad things get, just remember that Election 2016 could've been worse. https://t.co/gQyP1daVdy
— Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) July 11, 2017
Thank you for not being president. https://t.co/P63mWvhaTU
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) July 11, 2017
TFW your life is reduced to being a prop. https://t.co/ttKXXybOMB
— David Edward (@_David_Edward) July 11, 2017