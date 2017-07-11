Well, at least she’s keeping busy after her devastating election loss in November…

The shirt costs $25 and can be ordered through the TBS website, but it’s not clear just how much will be donated to Planned Parenthood:

Nasty Woman black t-shirt. V-neck and crew neck shirts are available. Every shirt sold benefits Planned Parenthood.

“Every shirt sold benefits Planned Parenthood”? OK, but by how much? How much does TBS get?

Samantha Bee thanked Hillary for the sales pitch, calling her the “original” nasty woman:

Trending

As for the shirt, does she not see it?

As bad as it might get with Donald Trump, we dodged a bullet:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Hillary ClintonNasty WomanPlanned ParenthoodSamantha Bee