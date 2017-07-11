Well, at least she’s keeping busy after her devastating election loss in November…

Support Samantha Bee & Planned Parenthood & buy a Nasty Woman t-shirt!https://t.co/I9qd3M3cFq pic.twitter.com/XDpBcFqF7k — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 11, 2017

The shirt costs $25 and can be ordered through the TBS website, but it’s not clear just how much will be donated to Planned Parenthood:

Nasty Woman black t-shirt. V-neck and crew neck shirts are available. Every shirt sold benefits Planned Parenthood.

“Every shirt sold benefits Planned Parenthood”? OK, but by how much? How much does TBS get?

Samantha Bee thanked Hillary for the sales pitch, calling her the “original” nasty woman:

As for the shirt, does she not see it?

Murdering unborn children is pretty nasty, Hillary. https://t.co/Sf8Uq7kydF — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) July 11, 2017

Everything about this tweet is awful. https://t.co/8IqsW6Ur58 — Matt McDaniel (@GovMatt) July 11, 2017

As bad as it might get with Donald Trump, we dodged a bullet:

No matter how bad things get, just remember that Election 2016 could've been worse. https://t.co/gQyP1daVdy — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) July 11, 2017

Thank you for not being president. https://t.co/P63mWvhaTU — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) July 11, 2017