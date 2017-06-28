The Chicago Cubs are at the White House today for a 2nd visit following their big World Series victory in 2016 (yes, Barack Obama stole the visit from Donald Trump) and this photo of Sen. Ted Cruz and Cubs owner Tom Ricketts is making the rounds. Notice any similarity between the two?

Trending

They’re like twins … for real:

And this is pretty funny:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: cubsTed Cruz