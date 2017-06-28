i'm pretty sure they are long-lost twins. Kind of scary actually. https://t.co/v3UlUlBcFV — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) June 28, 2017

The Chicago Cubs are at the White House today for a 2nd visit following their big World Series victory in 2016 (yes, Barack Obama stole the visit from Donald Trump) and this photo of Sen. Ted Cruz and Cubs owner Tom Ricketts is making the rounds. Notice any similarity between the two?

Great to host Tom Ricketts. Congrats on the World Series. (Should have been the @Astros!) pic.twitter.com/M5FTY59MeJ — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) June 28, 2017

For some reason, ppl keep insulting Tom by saying he looks like me. Poor guy. For @SInow, here's photo evidence! https://t.co/FvLMA2uQnb pic.twitter.com/kF1wgt8Im7 — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) June 28, 2017

They’re like twins … for real:

Which one is Ted? https://t.co/xeiSSpGfQB — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) June 28, 2017

Separated at birth https://t.co/rFlKv921oG — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) June 28, 2017

If I saw Ricketts in the Capitol I'd honestly mistake him for Cruz. The resemblance is unreal. https://t.co/v3UlUlBcFV — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) June 28, 2017

2016: will we ever find the zodiac killer?

2017: oh wow there are two zodiac killers https://t.co/ykzaQr437t — Caitlin Kelly (@caitlin__kelly) June 28, 2017

And this is pretty funny:

omfg i completely switched their faces and nothing changed wat is going on here pic.twitter.com/h9FzHt8avt — darth:™ (@darth) June 28, 2017

