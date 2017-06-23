Well, this will make passing the GOP health care bill a little harder.
Republican Senator Dean Heller of Nevada is a “no”:
SIREN: Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada says of health care bill, "It's simply not the answer."
— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 23, 2017
BREAKING NEWS: @DeanHeller is now the 5th Republican who is a "no" on the GOP health care bill. pic.twitter.com/ZQEKWMbYZB
— Fox News (@FoxNews) June 23, 2017
Although reports are that a vote is still expected next week:
On phone w/ @SenToomey. Tells me Heller "certainly complicated things," but a vote next week still expected, McConnell "determined"
— Robert Costa (@costareports) June 23, 2017
And in that week, Sen. Heller is about to be the target of an all-out war from the pro-Trump super PAC America First Policies:
AMERICA FIRST POLICIES, the pro-Trump/Pence outside group that Pence has been raising for, is preparing a seven-figure ad buy against HELLER
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 23, 2017
Confirmed:
Just texted w/ an official w/ @AmericaFirstPol & confirmed @maggieNYT's report. Plan to run ads against @SenDeanHeller. => https://t.co/as6jFlDTZX
— David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) June 23, 2017
If they have the cash, that is:
We won't know how much America First or any other soft money group has on hand until next month and by then the fight may well be over.
— Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) June 23, 2017
That said, A1P committed $3M in air cover for House Rs, $1.6M in GA06 and said they had $15 (+$5M pledged) as of 6/1, so may not be a bluff. pic.twitter.com/ETu6en7l09
— Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) June 23, 2017
Look to Dems to equal the heat as Heller is seen as the key to keeping the bill from passing:
Senator Dean Heller is probably the key to killing Trumpcare.
If you live in NV, call him now.
Here's his info. pic.twitter.com/ton2HnwLfG
— Adam Jentleson (@AJentleson) June 22, 2017
Of note, Heller is the only GOP senator up for reelection in a state won by Hillary Clinton:
There is exactly one Republican senator up for re-election next year in a state Clinton won: Dean Heller https://t.co/3QmgBKt1na
— Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) June 23, 2017
