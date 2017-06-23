Well, this will make passing the GOP health care bill a little harder.

Republican Senator Dean Heller of Nevada is a “no”:

SIREN: Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada says of health care bill, "It's simply not the answer." — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 23, 2017

BREAKING NEWS: @DeanHeller is now the 5th Republican who is a "no" on the GOP health care bill. pic.twitter.com/ZQEKWMbYZB — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 23, 2017

Although reports are that a vote is still expected next week:

On phone w/ @SenToomey. Tells me Heller "certainly complicated things," but a vote next week still expected, McConnell "determined" — Robert Costa (@costareports) June 23, 2017

And in that week, Sen. Heller is about to be the target of an all-out war from the pro-Trump super PAC America First Policies:

AMERICA FIRST POLICIES, the pro-Trump/Pence outside group that Pence has been raising for, is preparing a seven-figure ad buy against HELLER — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 23, 2017

Confirmed:

If they have the cash, that is:

We won't know how much America First or any other soft money group has on hand until next month and by then the fight may well be over. — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) June 23, 2017

That said, A1P committed $3M in air cover for House Rs, $1.6M in GA06 and said they had $15 (+$5M pledged) as of 6/1, so may not be a bluff. pic.twitter.com/ETu6en7l09 — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) June 23, 2017

Look to Dems to equal the heat as Heller is seen as the key to keeping the bill from passing:

Senator Dean Heller is probably the key to killing Trumpcare. If you live in NV, call him now. Here's his info. pic.twitter.com/ton2HnwLfG — Adam Jentleson (@AJentleson) June 22, 2017

Of note, Heller is the only GOP senator up for reelection in a state won by Hillary Clinton:

There is exactly one Republican senator up for re-election next year in a state Clinton won: Dean Heller https://t.co/3QmgBKt1na — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) June 23, 2017

***