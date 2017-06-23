Well, this will make passing the GOP health care bill a little harder.

Republican Senator Dean Heller of Nevada is a “no”:

Although reports are that a vote is still expected next week:

And in that week, Sen. Heller is about to be the target of an all-out war from the pro-Trump super PAC America First Policies:

Confirmed:

If they have the cash, that is:

Look to Dems to equal the heat as Heller is seen as the key to keeping the bill from passing:

Of note, Heller is the only GOP senator up for reelection in a state won by Hillary Clinton:

