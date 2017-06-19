…tweeted the sad person, blinded by the very sort of bigotry he wrongly believes he opposes: https://t.co/iefFwBUluC
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 18, 2017
Almost 63 million Americans voted for Donald Trump in 2016. And in a hot take to end all hot takes, liberal author Patrick Tomlinson says that not a single one of them is a “good person.” “Not one.”
There is not a single good person who voted for Trump. Not one.
— Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) June 18, 2017
Sigh. There are no good people here?
Trump won the military by margin of 2-1.Glad to see that those who fight for your right to spew garbage are no longer "good" enough for you. https://t.co/YGGrmxVw4d
— Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) June 18, 2017
Or here?
Hey, wounded veterans, first responders, and Gold Star families who voted for @POTUS, this guy has something to say to you: https://t.co/wo7ux8ywLO
— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 18, 2017
This is one of the reasons why Trump won, but our readers know that:
Why do so many of Trump's opponents want so desperately for him to get re-elected? https://t.co/QAOXqNhHOI
— Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 19, 2017
How few people must you know in the world to earnestly tweet this https://t.co/ChKSFf6AKw
— Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) June 18, 2017
This is a recipe for a second Trump term. https://t.co/Ocy7rTdMJi
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 18, 2017
This statement is not based in reality, but Patrick also contributes to the New York Times. Unsurprising. https://t.co/iehWJPRNXI
— Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) June 18, 2017
Then he should be scared. Why is he not scared? Oh right, because he's full of shit. https://t.co/PN4ERJBb8G
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 18, 2017
No, please. Continue to learn nothing. It's a good look. https://t.co/kBYRZmv1IR
— Ben (@BenHowe) June 18, 2017
If you genuinely believe this, congratulations: you just handed Trump a second term. https://t.co/6ggiCCXAUT
— Ian Betteridge (@ianbetteridge) June 18, 2017
Tomlinson doubled-down on it in later tweets:
Aparently, this upset a lot of people who don't like being called out for supporting a racist, misogynist, traitor.
So I'll repeat it here. https://t.co/VJ7GPq7py5
— Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) June 18, 2017
I'd just like to thank all the Trump voters today who really went above and beyond to reafirm everything I already knew about you. A+ work.
— Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) June 19, 2017
And here he is arguing with Townhall’s Guy Benson:
Opposing bigotry is not itself bigotry.
I know how confusing nuance must be for someone with your limitations.
— Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) June 18, 2017
This is how many closed-minded bigots justify their bigotry. You're a cartoon character.
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 18, 2017
No, I'm a person and a patriot. You're an image of a traffic sign.
End of discussion.
— Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) June 18, 2017
He did later add one caveat and allow that there could be a “good person” who voted for Trump:
6/ Basically, if you were in a total coma since the theatrical release of Home Alone II, and only awoke in a polling booth last Nov 8th…
— Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) June 18, 2017
7/7 Then, ONLY then, can you have voted for Donald J. Trump for President and still call yourself a good person. Everyone else can fuck off.
— Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) June 18, 2017
He should help Dems in 2020, no doubt about it.
