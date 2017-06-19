…tweeted the sad person, blinded by the very sort of bigotry he wrongly believes he opposes: https://t.co/iefFwBUluC — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 18, 2017

Almost 63 million Americans voted for Donald Trump in 2016. And in a hot take to end all hot takes, liberal author Patrick Tomlinson says that not a single one of them is a “good person.” “Not one.”

There is not a single good person who voted for Trump. Not one. — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) June 18, 2017

Sigh. There are no good people here?

Trump won the military by margin of 2-1.Glad to see that those who fight for your right to spew garbage are no longer "good" enough for you. https://t.co/YGGrmxVw4d — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) June 18, 2017

Or here?

Hey, wounded veterans, first responders, and Gold Star families who voted for @POTUS, this guy has something to say to you: https://t.co/wo7ux8ywLO — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 18, 2017

This is one of the reasons why Trump won, but our readers know that:

Why do so many of Trump's opponents want so desperately for him to get re-elected? https://t.co/QAOXqNhHOI — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 19, 2017

How few people must you know in the world to earnestly tweet this https://t.co/ChKSFf6AKw — Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) June 18, 2017

This is a recipe for a second Trump term. https://t.co/Ocy7rTdMJi — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 18, 2017

This statement is not based in reality, but Patrick also contributes to the New York Times. Unsurprising. https://t.co/iehWJPRNXI — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) June 18, 2017

Then he should be scared. Why is he not scared? Oh right, because he's full of shit. https://t.co/PN4ERJBb8G — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 18, 2017

No, please. Continue to learn nothing. It's a good look. https://t.co/kBYRZmv1IR — Ben (@BenHowe) June 18, 2017

If you genuinely believe this, congratulations: you just handed Trump a second term. https://t.co/6ggiCCXAUT — Ian Betteridge (@ianbetteridge) June 18, 2017

Tomlinson doubled-down on it in later tweets:

Aparently, this upset a lot of people who don't like being called out for supporting a racist, misogynist, traitor. So I'll repeat it here. https://t.co/VJ7GPq7py5 — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) June 18, 2017

I'd just like to thank all the Trump voters today who really went above and beyond to reafirm everything I already knew about you. A+ work. — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) June 19, 2017

And here he is arguing with Townhall’s Guy Benson:

Opposing bigotry is not itself bigotry. I know how confusing nuance must be for someone with your limitations. — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) June 18, 2017

This is how many closed-minded bigots justify their bigotry. You're a cartoon character. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 18, 2017

No, I'm a person and a patriot. You're an image of a traffic sign. End of discussion. — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) June 18, 2017

He did later add one caveat and allow that there could be a “good person” who voted for Trump:

6/ Basically, if you were in a total coma since the theatrical release of Home Alone II, and only awoke in a polling booth last Nov 8th… — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) June 18, 2017

7/7 Then, ONLY then, can you have voted for Donald J. Trump for President and still call yourself a good person. Everyone else can fuck off. — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) June 18, 2017

He should help Dems in 2020, no doubt about it.

