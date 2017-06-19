Almost 63 million Americans voted for Donald Trump in 2016. And in a hot take to end all hot takes, liberal author Patrick Tomlinson says that not a single one of them is a “good person.” “Not one.”

Sigh. There are no good people here?

Or here?

This is one of the reasons why Trump won, but our readers know that:

Trending

Tomlinson doubled-down on it in later tweets:

And here he is arguing with Townhall’s Guy Benson:

He did later add one caveat and allow that there could be a “good person” who voted for Trump:

He should help Dems in 2020, no doubt about it.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpPatrick Tomlinson