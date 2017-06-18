Now this is how you celebrate Father’s Day!
Meet Harley, the Pence family’s new puppy:
And… for Father's Day, we surprised @VP with an Indiana puppy! Introducing: Harley! pic.twitter.com/ZlvNasOw9b
— Karen Pence (@SecondLady) June 18, 2017
The family also has a new cat named Hazel:
We welcomed a new kitten to our family during our trip back home to Indiana this weekend!Introducing: Hazel! pic.twitter.com/TWk6WeUQi6
— Karen Pence (@SecondLady) June 18, 2017
The Pence family recently lost their beloved cat, Oreo:
Rest in peace Oreo. You touched a lot of hearts in your little life. Our family will miss you very much. pic.twitter.com/0Ar9Sr5kpz
— Karen Pence (@SecondLady) June 10, 2017
Hardest hit? Marlon Bundo:
another blow to Marlon Bundo's hopes of becoming Most Powerful Pet
or should I say Marlon Bundo's… hops https://t.co/eMTclv7jTM
— Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) June 18, 2017
More photos from Pence’s daughter, Charlotte: