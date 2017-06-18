Now this is how you celebrate Father’s Day!

Meet Harley, the Pence family’s new puppy:

The family also has a new cat named Hazel:

The Pence family recently lost their beloved cat, Oreo:

Hardest hit? Marlon Bundo:

More photos from Pence’s daughter, Charlotte:

