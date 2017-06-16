Florida Democrats are meeting this weekend at the Diplomat Hotel in Hollywood, Florida for an annual leadership gala, complete with a dance party to get the party started:

Watch at your own risk:

Florida dems know how to break it down #LeadBlue17 pic.twitter.com/yk0ldh6GPZ — Florida Democrats (@FlaDems) June 17, 2017

Getting down at the DCCA dance party 💃🏼 #LeadBlue17 pic.twitter.com/zKjO90H8Cx — Florida Democrats (@FlaDems) June 17, 2017

Wow … that’s bad.

And there’s a fake-Instagram photo booth!

At the DCCA party at #LeadBlue17 , staffing the photo booth. pic.twitter.com/3GiYOeLjvf — Osceola County DEC (@Osceola_DEC) June 17, 2017

Party down, guys. But just remember, your failure in 2016 is the reason why Trump won. Enjoy!

***