Hmmm, someone else is toying with impeachment now. https://t.co/LTZ2KgWUDb
— Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) June 16, 2017
Ann Coulter, author of “In Trump We Trust,” sounds like she’s ready to dump Trump in favor of Vice President Mike Pence. Here’s her brutal tweetstorm from a little earlier today:
Yesterday, the Trump administration kept in place Obama’s unconstitutional executive amnesty.
— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 16, 2017
This daily Trump melodrama is worth it ONLY if he’s really going to build the wall, cut off Muslim refugees and deport illegals.
— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 16, 2017
Today's BORDER WALL CONSTRUCTION UPDATE: Miles completed yesterday–Zero; Miles completed since Inauguration–Zero. NEXT UPDATE TOMORROW.
— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 16, 2017
Anyone in a Southwestern state who strolls to the border & drops a brick will have done more to build the wall than @realDonaldTrump.
— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 16, 2017
If @VP Pence were smart, starting making noises about how he'd LOVE to build a wall. He'd be sworn in as president about 2 weeks.
— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 16, 2017
Ouch.
After the tweetstorm, Coulter gave an interview to Mediaite where she called Trump a “jackass”:
Coulter on Trump: ‘This Jackass is Really Ticking Me Off’ https://t.co/lgxYEpKd1F pic.twitter.com/R4yE9k4CZc
— Mediaite (@Mediaite) June 16, 2017
Her quote from the article:
It was a whole series today! This jackass is really ticking me off. And today…Cuba? F*cking Cuba? If he’d run a campaign promising to do everything he’s done in the last 6 months, he’d never have been elected.
Keep in mind, Coulter is no fan of Pence:
Withholding comment until it's official, but if claims about Pence as VP are correct, boy was I right about this being Trump's first mistake
— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 14, 2016
I hope Pence is not true.
— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 14, 2016
Off the top of my head, the only person who would be a worse VP than Pence is Newt.
— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 14, 2016
She also blasted President Trump for paying more attention to foreign countries than his promised “America First” foreign policy plan:
I thought w/ Trump we'd finally have a president helping OUR country. So far: Syria, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Italy, China, N Kor. Today: Cuba!
— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 16, 2017
At least Cuba's in our hemisphere. How long can it be before Trump gets to America? https://t.co/vTf5osrr15
— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 16, 2017
***
