Ann Coulter, author of “In Trump We Trust,” sounds like she’s ready to dump Trump in favor of Vice President Mike Pence. Here’s her brutal tweetstorm from a little earlier today:

Yesterday, the Trump administration kept in place Obama’s unconstitutional executive amnesty. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 16, 2017

This daily Trump melodrama is worth it ONLY if he’s really going to build the wall, cut off Muslim refugees and deport illegals. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 16, 2017

Today's BORDER WALL CONSTRUCTION UPDATE: Miles completed yesterday–Zero; Miles completed since Inauguration–Zero. NEXT UPDATE TOMORROW. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 16, 2017

Anyone in a Southwestern state who strolls to the border & drops a brick will have done more to build the wall than @realDonaldTrump. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 16, 2017

If @VP Pence were smart, starting making noises about how he'd LOVE to build a wall. He'd be sworn in as president about 2 weeks. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 16, 2017

Ouch.

After the tweetstorm, Coulter gave an interview to Mediaite where she called Trump a “jackass”:

Coulter on Trump: ‘This Jackass is Really Ticking Me Off’ https://t.co/lgxYEpKd1F pic.twitter.com/R4yE9k4CZc — Mediaite (@Mediaite) June 16, 2017

Her quote from the article:

It was a whole series today! This jackass is really ticking me off. And today…Cuba? F*cking Cuba? If he’d run a campaign promising to do everything he’s done in the last 6 months, he’d never have been elected.

Keep in mind, Coulter is no fan of Pence:

Withholding comment until it's official, but if claims about Pence as VP are correct, boy was I right about this being Trump's first mistake — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 14, 2016

I hope Pence is not true. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 14, 2016

Off the top of my head, the only person who would be a worse VP than Pence is Newt. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 14, 2016

She also blasted President Trump for paying more attention to foreign countries than his promised “America First” foreign policy plan:

I thought w/ Trump we'd finally have a president helping OUR country. So far: Syria, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Italy, China, N Kor. Today: Cuba! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 16, 2017

At least Cuba's in our hemisphere. How long can it be before Trump gets to America? https://t.co/vTf5osrr15 — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 16, 2017

