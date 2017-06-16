Ann Coulter, author of “In Trump We Trust,” sounds like she’s ready to dump Trump in favor of Vice President Mike Pence. Here’s her brutal tweetstorm from a little earlier today:

Ouch.

After the tweetstorm, Coulter gave an interview to Mediaite where she called Trump a “jackass”:

Her quote from the article:

It was a whole series today! This jackass is really ticking me off. And today…Cuba? F*cking Cuba? If he’d run a campaign promising to do everything he’s done in the last 6 months, he’d never have been elected.

Keep in mind, Coulter is no fan of Pence:

She also blasted President Trump for paying more attention to foreign countries than his promised “America First” foreign policy plan:

***

