On this day two years ago, Donald Trump rode down the elevator at Trump Tower in NYC to launch his bid to be the Republican nominee for president. The rest, as they say, is history:

Today I officially declared my candidacy for President of the United States. Watch the video of my full speech- https://t.co/gonTk0o9Dt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2015

And since it is the anniversary of his campaign launch, we thought we’d take a stroll down memory lane and find some of the most wrong tweets from that fateful day.

Enjoy…

TIME magazine analyzed Trump’s hair:

This is the secret to Donald Trump’s hair http://t.co/F9khD3UmLh pic.twitter.com/3TGZcvpfqn — TIME (@TIME) June 16, 2015

Mother Jones was ready for some fun:

Donald Trump is running for president and it's going to be so funny http://t.co/vJpELS5cnu pic.twitter.com/hkhmRRzFSC — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) June 16, 2015

Politico thought past contributions to the Clintons might hurt his chances:

Trump has been generous with the Clinton Foundation, donating at least $100,000, according to the non-profit http://t.co/S7N6PJOg7x — POLITICO (@politico) June 16, 2015

Or maybe it would be his donation to Rahm Emanuel:

2011: Trump donates $50K to… Obama henchman Rahm Emanuel http://t.co/rOOVupoP13 — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) June 16, 2015

Illegal immigrant Jose Antonio Vargas thought he wasn’t really going to run:

Let's get real: Donald Trump isn't really running for president. He's starring in a reality TV show. — Jose Antonio Vargas (@joseiswriting) June 16, 2015

Hey, you got your wish:

I want Donald Trump to win so the world can see more of his beautiful sons pic.twitter.com/sQeI1Dq4Wz — j.r. hennessy (@jrhennessy) June 16, 2015

Judd Legum was worried about Trump’s stance on global warming:

44 times Donald Trump tweeted something dumb about climate change http://t.co/rSqMnO9ClV pic.twitter.com/ofBV5FYeDa — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 16, 2015

And they were already making fun of Trump’s Twitter grammar:

This tweet has everything: Shallow patriotism, Trump bravado, manual iPhone-style quote-retweet, self-retweet. https://t.co/JnG1dSFoLM — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) June 16, 2015

HuffPol was already telling us that the polling was against Trump:

Donald Trump is the most disliked Republican candidate http://t.co/X8jckKjq6E — HuffPost (@HuffPost) June 16, 2015

While the WSJ got it right:

How Donald Trump’s Candidacy Might Resonate With Voters (Really) http://t.co/oNkRkf2SyH — Capital Journal (@WSJPolitics) June 16, 2015

The late Alan Colmes argued that Trump would drop out:

Trump Could Still May Bow Out In Time For ‘Apprentice’ http://t.co/Kq2GqF4o3d #p2 — Alan Colmes (@AlanColmes) June 16, 2015

While Dave Barry joke, “what the hell”:

Donald Trump! I say we go for it. As a nation. What the hell. — Dave Barry (@rayadverb) June 16, 2015

Ben Shapiro with a prescient observation:

Donald Trump doesn't have the same credentials as Hillary Clinton. He didn't destroy Libya, undercut Ukraine, or get 4 Americans killed. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 16, 2015

And this from Jim Geraghty:

Trump's presidential campaign is going to be throwing around massive amounts of money. There are local GOP officials who will like that. — jimgeraghty (@jimgeraghty) June 16, 2015

Remember the Oprah for VP boomlet?

Oprah is top on Donald Trump's running-mate short list http://t.co/5hpcknXrij — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) June 16, 2015

Too weird even for SNL?

If the Donald Trump speech had been an SNL sketch, we would've said it was too far-fetched and hokey. This is gonna be good. — Matt Dentler (@MattDentler) June 16, 2015

If only they knew what was yet to come.

