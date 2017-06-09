Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein has reportedly just landed after a trip to China and his first instinct was to troll President Donald Trump:

It’s only his fourth tweet, and he’s already got the hang of it!

Or maybe he’s going after his former colleague Gary Cohn?

Anyway, while in China Blankfein encouraged the U.S. to be more like China because of the communist’s state’s wonderful infrastructure, or something:

He did miss a few things on just how China was able to accomplish this alleged miracle:

All of the above is true, but it also misses that Chinese infrastructure has issues. How come we never hear about the 70,000+ who died in the 2008 Sichuan earthquake from these folks?

Don’t be like China (AP Photo/ Elizabeth Dalziel):

sichuan_ap

Or the estimated 5000 or so students who died in state-constructed schools while the next-door buildings didn’t collapse?

***

Tags: ChinaDonald TrumpGoldman Sachsinfrastructure