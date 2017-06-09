Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein has reportedly just landed after a trip to China and his first instinct was to troll President Donald Trump:
Just landed from China, trying to catch up…. How did "infrastructure week" go?
— Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) June 9, 2017
It’s only his fourth tweet, and he’s already got the hang of it!
The Goldman Sachs CEO's fourth tweet ever, just straight trolling Trump: https://t.co/ommZrjeunV
— Eric Bradner (@ericbradner) June 9, 2017
Billionaire fight! https://t.co/36qHXEB5Du
— Scott Bixby (@scottbix) June 9, 2017
Or maybe he’s going after his former colleague Gary Cohn?
Lloyd to Gary: "Not impressed." https://t.co/cM0zCSTGRA
— katie rosman (@katierosman) June 9, 2017
Anyway, while in China Blankfein encouraged the U.S. to be more like China because of the communist’s state’s wonderful infrastructure, or something:
Arrived in China, as always impressed by condition of airport, roads, cell service, etc. US needs to invest in infrastructure to keep up!
— Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) June 6, 2017
He did miss a few things on just how China was able to accomplish this alleged miracle:
Great to have prominent Americans go abroad & suck up to dictators. But I'm sure @lloydblankfein will speak up for human rights while there. https://t.co/1XZkndFhLb
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 6, 2017
Thanks Tom Friedman! Would you, dear megabanker, like to take their political system out for a spin too, or just admiring from afar? https://t.co/rlXzr2Tb4y
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 6, 2017
looking forward to your tweets on comparative freedom of press, religion, expression, and air quality. https://t.co/7c0xmI9EN4
— Daniel Gross (@grossdm) June 6, 2017
Ah, the classic businessman/columnist-staying-at-Sheraton-in-Shanghai/Beijing-observation. Dude, go to Gansu and repeat that. https://t.co/qFldSFfGC4
— Kim Rathcke Jensen (@kinablog) June 6, 2017
All of the above is true, but it also misses that Chinese infrastructure has issues. How come we never hear about the 70,000+ who died in the 2008 Sichuan earthquake from these folks?
The China-is-awesome crowd never talks about the 2008 earthquake that killed 70,000. https://t.co/Mf51DphyWE
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) June 9, 2017
Don’t be like China (AP Photo/ Elizabeth Dalziel):
Or the estimated 5000 or so students who died in state-constructed schools while the next-door buildings didn’t collapse?
Chinese infrastructure at work: state built schools collapsed while buildings next door did not https://t.co/D40TPf9ITs https://t.co/Bl0oYgVZSV
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) June 9, 2017
***