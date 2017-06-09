Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein has reportedly just landed after a trip to China and his first instinct was to troll President Donald Trump:

Just landed from China, trying to catch up…. How did "infrastructure week" go? — Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) June 9, 2017

It’s only his fourth tweet, and he’s already got the hang of it!

The Goldman Sachs CEO's fourth tweet ever, just straight trolling Trump: https://t.co/ommZrjeunV — Eric Bradner (@ericbradner) June 9, 2017

Or maybe he’s going after his former colleague Gary Cohn?

Anyway, while in China Blankfein encouraged the U.S. to be more like China because of the communist’s state’s wonderful infrastructure, or something:

Arrived in China, as always impressed by condition of airport, roads, cell service, etc. US needs to invest in infrastructure to keep up! — Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) June 6, 2017

He did miss a few things on just how China was able to accomplish this alleged miracle:

Great to have prominent Americans go abroad & suck up to dictators. But I'm sure @lloydblankfein will speak up for human rights while there. https://t.co/1XZkndFhLb — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 6, 2017

Thanks Tom Friedman! Would you, dear megabanker, like to take their political system out for a spin too, or just admiring from afar? https://t.co/rlXzr2Tb4y — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 6, 2017

looking forward to your tweets on comparative freedom of press, religion, expression, and air quality. https://t.co/7c0xmI9EN4 — Daniel Gross (@grossdm) June 6, 2017

Ah, the classic businessman/columnist-staying-at-Sheraton-in-Shanghai/Beijing-observation. Dude, go to Gansu and repeat that. https://t.co/qFldSFfGC4 — Kim Rathcke Jensen (@kinablog) June 6, 2017

All of the above is true, but it also misses that Chinese infrastructure has issues. How come we never hear about the 70,000+ who died in the 2008 Sichuan earthquake from these folks?

The China-is-awesome crowd never talks about the 2008 earthquake that killed 70,000. https://t.co/Mf51DphyWE — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) June 9, 2017

Don’t be like China (AP Photo/ Elizabeth Dalziel):

Or the estimated 5000 or so students who died in state-constructed schools while the next-door buildings didn’t collapse?

Chinese infrastructure at work: state built schools collapsed while buildings next door did not https://t.co/D40TPf9ITs https://t.co/Bl0oYgVZSV — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) June 9, 2017

***