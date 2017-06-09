this is the saddest news update I’ve seen all week. poor duckies… https://t.co/ZB6SZMgp2G — Christine Roussefefe (@crousselle) June 9, 2017

Remember those adorable “duck ramps” that showed up in D.C. last week in order to help ducks swim in the Capitol Reflecting Pool?

It appears they’re more like DEATH RAMPS:

80+ ducks have died in Lincoln reflecting pool. Park Service blames parasitic snails. Will drain pool starting Sunday to fix. #NBC4DC — Tom Sherwood (@tomsherwood) June 9, 2017

Only in D.C. could something seemingly so benign turn deadly:

Holy crap we spent taxpayer dollars just to send ducks to get murdered by snails. https://t.co/0BVA8FI8t2 — Annie Lowrey (@AnnieLowrey) June 9, 2017

That duck ramp was actually a gang plank https://t.co/S1HWfXyYBS — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) June 9, 2017

Lobbyist: Let's build a ramp for ducks

Govt: Why

Lobbyist: It's cute

Govt: K

…

Lobbyist: The deed is done

Parasitic snails: MUAHAHAHA https://t.co/Gx6o9L149V — Shoshana Weissmann (@senatorshoshana) June 9, 2017

And so much for Trump’s “infrastructure week”:

"Infrastructure Week” is really ending on a bleak note. https://t.co/KJm9VvulEH — Benjamin Freed (@brfreed) June 9, 2017

Drain the swamp, the Reflecting Pool … drain it all!

drain the….hell, drain everything just to be safe https://t.co/WulTYoxEbl — Mark Berman (@markberman) June 9, 2017

Here are the ducks in happier times, before getting killed with the assistance of the Nanny State, that is:

Duckling update: The full journey in. pic.twitter.com/dzfuBfbsM2 — U.S. Capitol (@uscapitol) May 19, 2017

***