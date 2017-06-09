Remember those adorable “duck ramps” that showed up in D.C. last week in order to help ducks swim in the Capitol Reflecting Pool?

It appears they’re more like DEATH RAMPS:

Only in D.C. could something seemingly so benign turn deadly:

And so much for Trump’s “infrastructure week”:

Drain the swamp, the Reflecting Pool … drain it all!

Here are the ducks in happier times, before getting killed with the assistance of the Nanny State, that is:

