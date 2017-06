As we told you earlier, people in D.C. are heading to bars this morning to watch the Comey hearing and it looks like folks out on the west coast are participating in the fun as well:

Comey watch: It's 6:30 a.m. in Los Angeles, and the first cork has been popped at the watch party I'm covering. pic.twitter.com/eN8kx9TZhH — Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) June 8, 2017

Except those in Los Angeles have found a way to make it even stupider than D.C. where the media interviewed a dog about Comey. Behold, pre-hearing yoga:

COMEY YOGA at the Comey watch party in L.A. pic.twitter.com/1QcnPdoiMt — Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) June 8, 2017

"Keep breathing. Whatever intentions you want! Impeachment – him to get off—" Someone interrupts: "Miiimmmmoooossaaaaasss" — Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) June 8, 2017

It's Comey and mimosas time in L.A. pic.twitter.com/ZNOHQPh9fV — Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) June 8, 2017

Crazy.

***

