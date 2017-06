One toast heard inside Brooklyn coffee house as Comey hearing begins: “To new friends and new presidents." — Steve Peoples (@sppeoples) June 8, 2017

AP reporter Steve Peoples is covering the Comey hearing from Brooklyn, NY and it’s not pretty for Kamala Harris:

In big moment for 2020 prospect Kamala Harris, her questioning of Comey seems to be boring this Brooklyn (Dem base) crowd. — Steve Peoples (@sppeoples) June 8, 2017

Although this crowd does have a 2020 favorite:

Just heard the first "Comey for president” reference in this Brooklyn bar. — Steve Peoples (@sppeoples) June 8, 2017

And it’s not just millennials in Brooklyn who aren’t at work that have a negative opinion of Harris:

Talking to a Dem operative about how this could have been a big moment for Kamala. Their verdict: "She's stumbling." — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) June 8, 2017

Here’s the anti-Harris, pro-Comey crowd:

Dead silence here in Brooklyn bar as patrons watch Comey's testimony. pic.twitter.com/VhZE2IFcOI — Steve Peoples (@sppeoples) June 8, 2017

