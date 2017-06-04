As Twitter is wont to do, folks lost their mind earlier on Sunday when photos surfaced of former NFL star Peyton Manning and President Donald Trump playing golf at the president’s course in Virginia:

Update. From inside the club:

“Manning” is even trending as of the publication of this post:

Some examples of the hate from verified tweeps:

What everyone seems to have missed, however, is that Manning is in town to help raise money for Ford’s Theater at their annual black-tie gala:

President Trump and Melania are at the gala, too:

So maybe just skip the outrage this one time, ‘eh?

