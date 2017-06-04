As Twitter is wont to do, folks lost their mind earlier on Sunday when photos surfaced of former NFL star Peyton Manning and President Donald Trump playing golf at the president’s course in Virginia:

Peyton Manning reportedly played golf today with President Trump and Senator Bob Corker. https://t.co/1O2S3MpbiO — IndyStar (@indystar) June 4, 2017

Update. From inside the club:

Friend took this. Trump, in full golf attire, dining with Peyton Manning and Corker after a round of golf in VA today. His 23rd golf visit. pic.twitter.com/7QJoBaxMp8 — #UnapologeticBitch (@isabellegirlxo) June 4, 2017

“Manning” is even trending as of the publication of this post:

Peyton Manning is trending because libs are triggered by him golfing with trump 😂😂😂😂 — Ryan Burke (@BurkePolitics) June 4, 2017

Some examples of the hate from verified tweeps:

I know Donald Trump only does "business" on the golf course, so I'm sure Manning had important insights on the London attack! — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) June 4, 2017

Occasionally reminder that Peyton Manning is bad people. https://t.co/nEkcwSqqzZ — Jason Inofuentes (@tnofuentes) June 4, 2017

Peyton Manning trying to buddy up with @realDonaldTrump? Just one more way he loses to Tom Brady. — Aaron Gouveia (@DaddyFiles) June 4, 2017

After this bit of gibberish Trump strode manfully out of the WH to… play golf with Bob Corker and Peyton Manning. https://t.co/a5qvs0AZOt — Dan Murphy (@bungdan) June 4, 2017

Donald Trump has spent more time with Peyton Manning than his wife and son this week. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 4, 2017

What everyone seems to have missed, however, is that Manning is in town to help raise money for Ford’s Theater at their annual black-tie gala:

President Trump and Melania are at the gala, too:

Night out. Pres and Mrs Trump have arrived at Ford's Theater for annual black-tie fundraising gala for the historic site. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 4, 2017

So maybe just skip the outrage this one time, ‘eh?

