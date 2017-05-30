Remember how the media created a huge story about how the Pope looked with Trump??? Geez that was pointless! https://t.co/dWkw1EgELr
— Jason (@UCCowboy) May 30, 2017
How the fake news is made, a continuing series…
Remember this viral photo of President Trump and Pope Francis?
The story behind the viral photo of Pope Francis and Donald Trump https://t.co/mDhIT2jSyv pic.twitter.com/YYzq2Ybh7M
— TIME (@TIME) May 24, 2017
Liberals thought it was funny because the pope wasn’t smiling. For example:
Donald Trump made the happiest Pope sad https://t.co/3pn50M4UMK pic.twitter.com/ZHThRjYTzM
— VICE News (@vicenews) May 24, 2017
Well, explain this, lefties:
The pope is at it again: he met with Justin Trudeau and took another glum photohttps://t.co/zQAAN7vL88 pic.twitter.com/lzmKB7BE5m
— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) May 30, 2017
Narrative busted.
Wonder if MS media will blast this photo around!!! Pope looks excited to meet JT. pic.twitter.com/HKl25uxlgy
— Marko (@7kukoc) May 30, 2017
You already know the answer to that one:
Nope, only 'news' when Pope looks PO'd with Trump. https://t.co/awnYMxl62N
— Lorrie Goldstein (@sunlorrie) May 30, 2017
***