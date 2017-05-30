Remember how the media created a huge story about how the Pope looked with Trump??? Geez that was pointless! https://t.co/dWkw1EgELr — Jason (@UCCowboy) May 30, 2017

How the fake news is made, a continuing series…

Remember this viral photo of President Trump and Pope Francis?

The story behind the viral photo of Pope Francis and Donald Trump https://t.co/mDhIT2jSyv pic.twitter.com/YYzq2Ybh7M — TIME (@TIME) May 24, 2017

Liberals thought it was funny because the pope wasn’t smiling. For example:

Donald Trump made the happiest Pope sad https://t.co/3pn50M4UMK pic.twitter.com/ZHThRjYTzM — VICE News (@vicenews) May 24, 2017

Well, explain this, lefties:

The pope is at it again: he met with Justin Trudeau and took another glum photohttps://t.co/zQAAN7vL88 pic.twitter.com/lzmKB7BE5m — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) May 30, 2017

Narrative busted.

Wonder if MS media will blast this photo around!!! Pope looks excited to meet JT. pic.twitter.com/HKl25uxlgy — Marko (@7kukoc) May 30, 2017

You already know the answer to that one:

Nope, only 'news' when Pope looks PO'd with Trump. https://t.co/awnYMxl62N — Lorrie Goldstein (@sunlorrie) May 30, 2017

