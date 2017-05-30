Breaking news out of the Pentagon where we’re seeing reports that the U.S.A.F. successfully intercepted and destroyed a test ICBM over the Pacific Ocean:

BREAKING: The Pentagon says it successfully shot down an ICBM with the Ground Based Midcourse Defense interceptor — Marcus Weisgerber (@MarcusReports) May 30, 2017

Video here (with the intercept at about the 1:10 mark):

JUST IN: U.S. interceptor missile successfully intercepts test ICBM fired from the Marshall Islands, Pentagon says: https://t.co/LhXH4mIDWD pic.twitter.com/Dx7QJlPWBv — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 30, 2017

From the Air Force:

MDA successfully intercepts ICBM target pic.twitter.com/Vqws6Dj93H — Amanda Macias (@amanda_m_macias) May 30, 2017

The interceptor was fired from Vandenberg AFB in California while the test ICBM was fired from the Marshall Islands:

U.S. Missile Defense Agency successfully intercepted ICBM in 1st of kind test. Missile from CA intercepts target fired from Marshall Islands — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) May 30, 2017

U.S. Air Force base in Central California is preparing an unprecedented missile launch to simulate a N. Korean ICBM https://t.co/rlSraBUeyh pic.twitter.com/92jGz0AQXq — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 30, 2017

Your move, Kim Jong-un.

***