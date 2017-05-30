Breaking news out of the Pentagon where we’re seeing reports that the U.S.A.F. successfully intercepted and destroyed a test ICBM over the Pacific Ocean:

Video here (with the intercept at about the 1:10 mark):

From the Air Force:

The interceptor was fired from Vandenberg AFB in California while the test ICBM was fired from the Marshall Islands:

Your move, Kim Jong-un.

***

