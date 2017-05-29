Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Veteran Affairs Dr. David Shulkin joined veterans from around the country on Sunday to participate in Rolling Thunder, an annual event in D.C. on Memorial Day to promote veterans’ issues.

Check it out:

Each vest is different. Some honor fallen comrades, some recognize clubs, some display a journey, but all tell a story. #rollingthunder pic.twitter.com/9S6uTGndwb — Veterans Affairs (@DeptVetAffairs) May 28, 2017

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson mounts up to drive a Harley-Davidson on the 30th Anniversary of Rolling Thunder pic.twitter.com/oTn0ZFLGJO — AFP news agency (@AFP) May 28, 2017

Video here:

SOS Tillerson at Rolling Thunder 2017 pic.twitter.com/yrjiUNg2Yy — mαrínα 🇺🇸 (@coast4life) May 28, 2017

Secretaryof State Rex W. Tillerson at Rolling Thunder 2017!!!! @cnn pic.twitter.com/8mV7xe3bQ7 — Victor Martinez (@vjmar1) May 28, 2017

Now compare the current Secretary of State on his two-wheeled transportation to that of the former Secretary of State…

Tillerson. Kerry. Sign me up for America First. pic.twitter.com/qI64Quo7om — Matt Peterson (@mattbpete) May 28, 2017

No contest.

***