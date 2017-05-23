It appears Dems have finally decided that showing an ID to vote is appropriate, that is when it’s a Bernie-bot up for election:

HAHAHAHA!

If only there were some sort of policy out there that could have avoided this situation. https://t.co/t8nkVcAS9D

Make up your mind, libs!

I can't keep up. Are we supposed to want or not want voters to have ID? https://t.co/gtemgHCOV7

More from California GOP Chairman Jim Brulte on the “California Democratic Party Chairman election debacle” (emphasis ours):

“The recent calls for voter identification at the California Democratic Party Chairman election show the complete hypocrisy of the Democrats when it comes to election integrity. Democrats think voter identification laws are important for their party elections, but don’t think they are good enough for the California voters. It should be clear to the people of California that the Democrats are willing to put the elections of our state officals at risk while protecting their own Party elections.”

Just see a few quotes from the LA Times about the CA DEM election!

“A few Ellis supporters complained that Democratic Party officials did not check identification when delegates were voting.” – The Los Angeles Times 5/21/2017

“Ellis said she met with California Democratic Party staff and executives and “shared with them some concerns” with some of the voters that were cast. Ellis supporters are questioning whether all the votes came from credentialed party delegates.” -The Los Angeles Times 5/21/2017