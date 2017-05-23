Former CIA Director John Brennan is testifying in the House today where he said, “Russia brazenly interfered in our 2016 presidential election process”:

Former CIA Director John Brennan: "Russia brazenly interfered in our 2016 presidential election process." https://t.co/0zDF01gmPJ — CNN (@CNN) May 23, 2017

Alrighty, then. So where was then President Obama during all of this? A really good question via Instapundit:

Well, the best answer for Dems is that team Obama dropped the ball…

So Brennan saw all of this activity on collusion, but he, Lynch, Comey, and Obama did nothing? Who would ever believe that? — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) May 23, 2017

…but the more likely answer is Obama ignored the threat because he thought it would help agenda. From NPR’s Phil Ewing who is calling Obama’s “looking away” a “calculated strategy”:

Picture already in place — Obama admin looked away from Russian meddling in a calculated strategy — comes ever clearer into focus. — Phil Ewing (@philewing) May 23, 2017

Ex-CIA boss Brennan making clear on Hill today how early and how aggressively he/spy colleagues detected mischief last year. Yet no action — Phil Ewing (@philewing) May 23, 2017

Some observers have been making this point all along. Each new bit of material helps build the case, including now this hearing today — Phil Ewing (@philewing) May 23, 2017

WH thought Clinton would win. It calculated it could ignore Russian mischief b/c Obama & Kerry lusted after a Moscow deal on Syria & ISIS — Phil Ewing (@philewing) May 23, 2017

The hinge of fate, however, swung a different way: Lavrov was playing the cat-laser pointer game w/ Kerry & Trump won the election — Phil Ewing (@philewing) May 23, 2017

Of course, libs are already turning Brennan’s testimony away from Obama — who had the power to do something to stop Russian — towards congressional Republicans who couldn’t do much:

Brennan: he briefed Gang of 8–including McConnell/Ryan–in Aug/Sept. that Russia intervening to help Trump. What did McConnell and Ryan do? — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) May 23, 2017

