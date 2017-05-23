Former CIA Director John Brennan is testifying in the House today where he said, “Russia brazenly interfered in our 2016 presidential election process”:

Alrighty, then. So where was then President Obama during all of this? A really good question via Instapundit:

Well, the best answer for Dems is that team Obama dropped the ball…

…but the more likely answer is Obama ignored the threat because he thought it would help agenda. From NPR’s Phil Ewing who is calling Obama’s “looking away” a “calculated strategy”:

Of course, libs are already turning Brennan’s testimony away from Obama — who had the power to do something to stop Russian — towards congressional Republicans who couldn’t do much:

***

