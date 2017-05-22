Wow, you got some nerve, Cuomo
Isn't it amazing that Penn Station was never this bad when Obama was in office https://t.co/GaCTdz1FlK
— Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) May 21, 2017
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wants President Trump to provide “emergency assistance” to the richest city in America to help them fix Penn Station in midtown Manhattan:
The situation at Penn Station is intolerable. I'm asking @POTUS to provide emergency assistance. My full letter: https://t.co/KhHGQMS7VB pic.twitter.com/iFMOdgiFaw
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 21, 2017
And somehow Cuomo is blaming Amtrak for the mess, which is where Trump comes in:
@POTUS Amtrak's incremental approach won't work anymore. The only way to truly solve the problems is to implement a comprehensive solution.
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 21, 2017
@POTUS And long-term financial assistance in restoring Penn Station, and combining it with Penn Farley and expediting Gateway Tunnel construction.
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 21, 2017
You mean selling NY products on Amtrak trains didn’t fix the railroad’s budgetary issues?
We're going to make sure there are NY-made products on @Amtrak, because NY produces some of the best food anywhere https://t.co/yZEiL8Ap7w pic.twitter.com/RaH0cw8tXN
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 3, 2016
And if only Cuomo had someone in the White House who was a fan of Amtrak for the past 8 years he could’ve asked for help…
After 8,200 round-trip train rides, we joined former Vice President Joe Biden on his Amtrak ride home to Delaware https://t.co/hbVRWdRXCy pic.twitter.com/xJXTj1EXQQ
— CNN International (@cnni) January 21, 2017