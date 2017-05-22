New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wants President Trump to provide “emergency assistance” to the richest city in America to help them fix Penn Station in midtown Manhattan:

And somehow Cuomo is blaming Amtrak for the mess, which is where Trump comes in:

You mean selling NY products on Amtrak trains didn’t fix the railroad’s budgetary issues?

And if only Cuomo had someone in the White House who was a fan of Amtrak for the past 8 years he could’ve asked for help…

 

