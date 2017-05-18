This is hilarious https://t.co/Xa2x5sAfaH — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) May 18, 2017

Here’s former President George W. Bush being awesome and photobombing Emily Jones McCoy from Fox Sports during a recent Texas Rangers game:

We love it!

Love the former president photo bombing FOX telecast. #6beersdeep https://t.co/UJ67hf496E — Shaun Haney (@shaunhaney) May 18, 2017

W rockin' the Tommy Bahama and a cup of coffee at the #Rangers game has me loving this photobomb even more. https://t.co/dus0KbJ2zr — RJ Choppy (@rjchoppy) May 18, 2017

I can't retweet this GIF enough. This is the best. https://t.co/UNBdCTZtKh — Mike Ciandella ن (@MikeCiandella) May 18, 2017

THAT IS SO FUNNY…WE NEED SOMETHING CUTE THESE DAYS https://t.co/FWHCqsQfpB — dottie drev (@dottiedgolf) May 18, 2017

Hey, even people who didn’t like him as president enjoyed it:

Why did I despise this man for eight years? https://t.co/wsA5YZELiL — Aaron Vince (@therealavince) May 18, 2017