This is hilarious https://t.co/Xa2x5sAfaH
— Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) May 18, 2017
Here’s former President George W. Bush being awesome and photobombing Emily Jones McCoy from Fox Sports during a recent Texas Rangers game:
A Presidential Photobomb!
President George W Bush photobombs @EmilyJonesMcCoy! (via @FOXSportsSW) pic.twitter.com/K9KraGQhJ7
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 18, 2017
We love it!
Love the former president photo bombing FOX telecast. #6beersdeep https://t.co/UJ67hf496E
— Shaun Haney (@shaunhaney) May 18, 2017
W rockin' the Tommy Bahama and a cup of coffee at the #Rangers game has me loving this photobomb even more. https://t.co/dus0KbJ2zr
— RJ Choppy (@rjchoppy) May 18, 2017
I can't retweet this GIF enough. This is the best. https://t.co/UNBdCTZtKh
— Mike Ciandella ن (@MikeCiandella) May 18, 2017
THAT IS SO FUNNY…WE NEED SOMETHING CUTE THESE DAYS https://t.co/FWHCqsQfpB
— dottie drev (@dottiedgolf) May 18, 2017
Hey, even people who didn’t like him as president enjoyed it:
Why did I despise this man for eight years? https://t.co/wsA5YZELiL
— Aaron Vince (@therealavince) May 18, 2017
I know we're supposed to not like him but https://t.co/QfQ4KAigii
— Paul Bates (@batesbot9000) May 18, 2017