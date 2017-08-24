So much of the national news buzz is about The Resistance seeking ways to get President Trump impeached that other stories might be slipping through the cracks, such as this next step in legal proceedings against a U.S. senator from New Jersey:

Final jurors picked for Menendez corruption trial https://t.co/oXYo9PJyai — Philly Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) August 24, 2017

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez is facing federal corruption charges. Jury selection for his trial began yesterday. https://t.co/IMG4h0kJD1 — Ellison Barber (@ellisonbarber) August 23, 2017

The mainstream media is being made aware of this story that should be bigger than it is:

ICYMI ps he's a Democratic Senator https://t.co/ej72uGvAaA — Bella Dottore ☄ (@GeenaJagger) August 24, 2017

This. Big story of a US Senator NOT getting much play. Could have big impact '18 midterms. https://t.co/klJP0fzuwf — 5414 Productions (@5414Productions) August 24, 2017

Hey, MSM! A SITTING dem is on trial for corruption.

Jury picked for Bob Menendez trial https://t.co/gZXObE6Axk via @dcexaminer — Jay Weber (@JayWeber3) August 24, 2017

Why the hell is nobody talking about this in the media? If this was a GOPer MSM would be losing their minds. https://t.co/c0cciy0qmL — Claire (@abettergeek) August 24, 2017

Anyone following corrupt Bob Menendez? Of course not MSM doesn't cover corrupt Dims — houston (@megseff) August 23, 2017

In the event of a “guilty” verdict, the Dems would hope that Menendez could still stay in office for a while:

Media already blowing smoke to help convicted felon Democrat stay in Senate until GOP governor is gone.

https://t.co/2nNn1lKrcv — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 23, 2017

Are they really going to pretend this never happened?https://t.co/GVpUyUEbCa — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 23, 2017