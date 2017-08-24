California Sen. Kamala Harris might run for the Democrat nomination in 2020, meaning we’ll be seeing lots more of this kind of talk:

Children are our nation’s future. We must listen to them about what they care about and give them a voice in our government. pic.twitter.com/buBBTj1MNc — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 24, 2017

Maybe Harris should have tweeted that at some of her pro-abortion supporters:

It's kind of hard for them to have a voice when the abortion industry kill a million of them every year https://t.co/qGWowzqISy — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 24, 2017

"Unless you're unborn…in which case, it is not looking good for you" https://t.co/XcYmoq5vAn — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) August 24, 2017

Others found Harris’ tweet stupid for myriad other reasons too:

Children are the future. They are not the present. https://t.co/KgSkyqs9GN — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 24, 2017

The last six year-old I talked to told me he was going to grow up to be a cat who lived in a ninja monastery. https://t.co/6xuUtcIMNp — Heather Wilhelm (@heatherwilhelm) August 24, 2017