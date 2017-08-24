California Sen. Kamala Harris might run for the Democrat nomination in 2020, meaning we’ll be seeing lots more of this kind of talk:
Children are our nation’s future. We must listen to them about what they care about and give them a voice in our government. pic.twitter.com/buBBTj1MNc
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 24, 2017
Maybe Harris should have tweeted that at some of her pro-abortion supporters:
It's kind of hard for them to have a voice when the abortion industry kill a million of them every year https://t.co/qGWowzqISy
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 24, 2017
"Unless you're unborn…in which case, it is not looking good for you" https://t.co/XcYmoq5vAn
— Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) August 24, 2017
Others found Harris’ tweet stupid for myriad other reasons too:
It takes a @KamalaHarris to raze a family… https://t.co/cXSs1mHFoG
— Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) August 24, 2017
Children are the future. They are not the present. https://t.co/KgSkyqs9GN
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 24, 2017
The last six year-old I talked to told me he was going to grow up to be a cat who lived in a ninja monastery. https://t.co/6xuUtcIMNp
— Heather Wilhelm (@heatherwilhelm) August 24, 2017
— Dumb Idiot (@SlytherinSquibb) August 24, 2017
My woke 6 year old believes that taxation is theft and the 1st & 2nd Amendments are absolute. https://t.co/yUo1hOYQXJ
— (((Fusilli Spock))) (@awstar11) August 24, 2017