Excerpts from Hillary Clinton’s upcoming book “What Happened” include strong words about her 2016 opponent in reference to one of their debates:

Hillary Clinton considered saying 'Back up, you creep' during debate with Donald Trump https://t.co/n6r6UzDPDT pic.twitter.com/KNj03jJU77 — The Independent (@Independent) August 23, 2017

.@Morning_Joe has exclusive excerpts of Clinton's book, says her skin crawled in 2nd debate, calls Trump a 'creep'.https://t.co/IWhQ3AVBPM — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 23, 2017

Too little too late?

"Back up you creep" is something Hillary should have said to Bill, but alas — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 23, 2017

Ouch!

Exactly!! Thank You! 👍😁 — Ed Jones (@AriesEd68) August 23, 2017