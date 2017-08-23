Last night in Phoenix, President Trump again mentioned building the border wall, and he had a warning in particular for congressional Democrats:
Trump will shut down government if Congress refuses to fund border wall, he promises crowd in Phoenix.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 23, 2017
The president’s arch nemesis CNN journalist wouldn’t leave it at that:
Does Mexico pay for the shutdown? https://t.co/owqSIvHxCK
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 23, 2017
Did mainstream media “journalists” serve up real-time zingers during Obama’s speeches?
Shutdown doesn't cost anything it's a shutdown. Once again not reporting opining aren't we. #FakeNewsCNN https://t.co/LVVoDvrvzc
— Lassie (@BrookLassie) August 23, 2017
See Jim Acosta continuing to prove President Trump's point. Over and over and over again. Points for consistency, I guess. 👍🏻
— Upright One (@UprightReformer) August 23, 2017