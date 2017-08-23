Last night in Phoenix, President Trump again mentioned building the border wall, and he had a warning in particular for congressional Democrats:

Trump will shut down government if Congress refuses to fund border wall, he promises crowd in Phoenix. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 23, 2017

The president’s arch nemesis CNN journalist wouldn’t leave it at that:

Does Mexico pay for the shutdown? https://t.co/owqSIvHxCK — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 23, 2017

Did mainstream media “journalists” serve up real-time zingers during Obama’s speeches?

Shutdown doesn't cost anything it's a shutdown. Once again not reporting opining aren't we. #FakeNewsCNN https://t.co/LVVoDvrvzc — Lassie (@BrookLassie) August 23, 2017