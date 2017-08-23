Count Ohio governor and former GOP presidential candidate John Kasich among those who are critical of President Trump’s speech last night in Arizona:
I've repeatedly encouraged POTUS to unite our country. It was disappointing that last night in Phoenix, he once again refused. 1/
— John Kasich (@JohnKasich) August 23, 2017
After all, what greatness has America ever accomplished by tearing down its own?
We must all unite for a common goal: A stronger America.2/
— John Kasich (@JohnKasich) August 23, 2017
Is another run at the GOP nomination in Kasich’s future?
POTUS is not appointing you Postmaster General. Get over it. https://t.co/DTYfaURBkB
— Alexis In NH (@AlexisinNH) August 23, 2017
This sounds an awful lot like a guy that's going to run for President (again) https://t.co/z1Q2idI6z1
— Timmy Redlegs (@TimmyRedlegs) August 23, 2017
Stay tuned.