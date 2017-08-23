Donald Trump hammered the “fake news media” among many other things during last night’s speech in Phoenix, and the event also brought out the protesters. Katie Couric was among those disturbed by what she heard from the president:

This morning, after reading the totality of @realDonaldTrump 's speech in Phoenix, I am truly afraid for our country. — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) August 23, 2017

Perhaps Trump leveling accusations of “fake news” at the mainstream media hits a little too close to home sometimes: