President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump took in a partial solar eclipse today from the White House:
Exciting to watch the total eclipse with @potus today! #Eclipse2017 😎 pic.twitter.com/85Y8R4yJU7
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 21, 2017
But what kind of view did the Trumps have? It was a little different than what most Americans saw:
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 21, 2017
Ha!
😂😂😂😂😂😂👌 https://t.co/JNx3kyddgp
— RobertM (@RobertMuszynsk9) August 21, 2017
I will never tire of the Hillary moon. https://t.co/oOCoqiXWjo
— James Flood III (@jamesfloodiii) August 21, 2017