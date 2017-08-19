Yesterday we told you about some tiles in a New York City subway station that would be remodeled because some people thought it resembled a Confederate flag. The debate has now moved away from inanimate objects:

Traveler, USC's mascot, comes under scrutiny for having a name similar to Robert E. Lee's horse https://t.co/rXB4asgLhU pic.twitter.com/0Jn4jm48ad — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 19, 2017

Pretty soon they'll just come for any person with the name Robert https://t.co/8x2ElNADSI — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) August 19, 2017

The stupid will not stop. https://t.co/jBFAA2U9H5 — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 19, 2017

Leftist speech and thought police never know when to stop, which is why they are so dangerous https://t.co/L2NkVfjSXb — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) August 19, 2017

One hardly knows what to say. https://t.co/M90GVjgJ7E — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 19, 2017

I didn't even know horses could be racist. https://t.co/5oKfnX4H3F — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) August 19, 2017

Wildfire of insanity sweeping from coast to coast. https://t.co/YJZKskSelJ — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) August 19, 2017

Does this mean we also get to round up fellow travelers? https://t.co/MlqJNNJv9c — Mo Mo (@molratty) August 19, 2017

How dumb are we going to get? https://t.co/vUspoolH2h — Andrea Ruth (@AndreaNRuth) August 19, 2017

It's a Trojan horse. Not a Confederate horse. — Jon 🏒 (@28Loki) August 19, 2017

From the sublime to the ridiculous. But never a peep during the 8 years of Obama's presidency. — Dennis M. Gordon (@DennGordon) August 19, 2017

Congratulations to the @latimes for the stupidest story of the day. — Sharkey Shyster (@SharkeyShyster) August 19, 2017

Well, maybe at least tied for stupidest.