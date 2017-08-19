Yesterday we told you about some tiles in a New York City subway station that would be remodeled because some people thought it resembled a Confederate flag. The debate has now moved away from inanimate objects:
Traveler, USC's mascot, comes under scrutiny for having a name similar to Robert E. Lee's horse https://t.co/rXB4asgLhU pic.twitter.com/0Jn4jm48ad
— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 19, 2017
Just wow.
Pretty soon they'll just come for any person with the name Robert https://t.co/8x2ElNADSI
— Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) August 19, 2017
The stupid will not stop. https://t.co/jBFAA2U9H5
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 19, 2017
Leftist speech and thought police never know when to stop, which is why they are so dangerous https://t.co/L2NkVfjSXb
— Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) August 19, 2017
One hardly knows what to say. https://t.co/M90GVjgJ7E
— Brit Hume (@brithume) August 19, 2017
Uhhhh…. https://t.co/srHkuo5pg7
— Kevin Corke (@kevincorke) August 19, 2017
I didn't even know horses could be racist. https://t.co/5oKfnX4H3F
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) August 19, 2017
Wildfire of insanity sweeping from coast to coast. https://t.co/YJZKskSelJ
— Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) August 19, 2017
Does this mean we also get to round up fellow travelers? https://t.co/MlqJNNJv9c
— Mo Mo (@molratty) August 19, 2017
How dumb are we going to get? https://t.co/vUspoolH2h
— Andrea Ruth (@AndreaNRuth) August 19, 2017
It's a Trojan horse. Not a Confederate horse.
— Jon 🏒 (@28Loki) August 19, 2017
From the sublime to the ridiculous. But never a peep during the 8 years of Obama's presidency.
— Dennis M. Gordon (@DennGordon) August 19, 2017
Congratulations to the @latimes for the stupidest story of the day.
— Sharkey Shyster (@SharkeyShyster) August 19, 2017
Well, maybe at least tied for stupidest.