We’ve brought you some eclipse hot takes previously, but this has to be the hottest of the hot:

The solar eclipse draws a path of total darkness in an area of near-total whiteness, writes Alice Ristroph https://t.co/fMiVveJTzT pic.twitter.com/kQy9cA3Iyy — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) August 18, 2017

Oh FFS:

This might be the stupidest thing I have read this month, and that's a feat hard to achieve. https://t.co/SlBx1s1qQ3 — jacob (@ames_not_james) August 19, 2017

The solar eclipse draws a path of total darkness in an area of near-total whiteness, writes Alice Ristroph https://t.co/yl0Zo3OsR7 — Mark Denniston (@CourtProf) August 19, 2017

Simply amazing:

As best I can tell from this garbled nonsense, the eclipse dictates we get rid of the electoral college. https://t.co/4Ohx0iPS5P — Mo Mo (@molratty) August 19, 2017

This is some deep shit, man. *bong rip* pic.twitter.com/f7jZCwrCxI — Mo Mo (@molratty) August 19, 2017

History is hard pic.twitter.com/yDwdRCGlrH — Mo Mo (@molratty) August 19, 2017

The Census is oppressive and totalitarian because it supports federalism rather than letting NY dictate what goes on in Kansas pic.twitter.com/ceql9rD6Jw — Mo Mo (@molratty) August 19, 2017

Wait, we’re still talking about a solar eclipse, right?

Stupid on steroids. Is the sun racist? Total eclipse in mostly white America. 😎

https://t.co/LuKcXqkPCQ — Marta Lisle 📷 (@UrUnpaidPundit) August 19, 2017

I know I will find a dumber article soon, but I can't imagine how https://t.co/vRfvilqUSV — Jimmy Shaw (@_JimmyShaw) August 19, 2017

If you don't stare at the eclipse w/your naked eyes for hours to denounce its racism, why, you're just a moon Nazihttps://t.co/4GIGXWG4Wl — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) August 18, 2017

The press will use any tool at their disposal in their war to divide the nation. https://t.co/oKV1eqKH1p — NY Conservative (@MichaelMooreSyr) August 19, 2017

Without a doubt.