We’ve heard opinions from all corners about Charlottesville, and Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei has decided to weigh in. Brace yourselves:

If US has any power,they better manage their country,tackle #WhiteSupremacy rather than meddle in nations’ affairs. #Charlottesville

13/4/94 pic.twitter.com/x3fE5qMcNj — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) August 16, 2017

Ummm:

Guy who says Jews control the world & denies the Holocaust complains US not doing enough to fight those who hate Jews & deny the Holocaust https://t.co/XAduDJLMNd — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) August 17, 2017

LOL right because Iran is such a virtuous nation and respects everyone's human rights OH WAIT https://t.co/cKbXfSUmF3 — Shoshana Weissmann (@senatorshoshana) August 17, 2017

Major projection.

Chutzpah award of the day — Carlos Abadi (@carlos_abadi) August 17, 2017