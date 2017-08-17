We’ve heard opinions from all corners about Charlottesville, and Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei has decided to weigh in. Brace yourselves:
If US has any power,they better manage their country,tackle #WhiteSupremacy rather than meddle in nations’ affairs. #Charlottesville
13/4/94 pic.twitter.com/x3fE5qMcNj
— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) August 16, 2017
Ummm:
Guy who says Jews control the world & denies the Holocaust complains US not doing enough to fight those who hate Jews & deny the Holocaust https://t.co/XAduDJLMNd
— (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) August 17, 2017
LOL right because Iran is such a virtuous nation and respects everyone's human rights
OH WAIT https://t.co/cKbXfSUmF3
— Shoshana Weissmann (@senatorshoshana) August 17, 2017
Major projection.
Chutzpah award of the day
— Carlos Abadi (@carlos_abadi) August 17, 2017
Oh FFS. https://t.co/TS33vVVhEY
— Alexis In NH (@AlexisinNH) August 17, 2017
I'm not 100% convinced of his honesty.
— Mads (@MMads2) August 17, 2017