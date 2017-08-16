Because there was never dissension and violence on the streets during the previous administration (*eye roll*), former Attorney General Eric Holder took it upon himself to remind Americans of their options during these tense times:
This is a time to choose sides-simple as that. Who do you stand with? What do you truly value? There is a right side and an immoral one.
— Eric Holder (@EricHolder) August 15, 2017
Many found Holder to be, to put it mildly, the wrong messenger:
You sent 100s of guns into the hands of Mexican drug cartels which were then used in the murders of 100s of Mexican citizens. #fastfurious https://t.co/W5QDclHVor
— Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) August 16, 2017
Well, since you sent guns to drug dealers and were found in contempt of Congress, pretty clear you selected "immoral." https://t.co/OEl3ZThBjD
— Mo Mo (@molratty) August 16, 2017
Which side gives guns to Mexican cartels? https://t.co/bfZZRg0Y6A
— neontaster (@neontaster) August 16, 2017
I stand with the side that didn't run weapons to Mexican drug cartels. https://t.co/cHa8xWxISf
— Consmover (@consmover) August 16, 2017
What side scrapes babies from their mother's wombs? https://t.co/4e283Ima17
— Fairy Sweet Dee (@ihate_everyone2) August 16, 2017
Once again, Holder should have sat this one out.
I can denounce Nazis without endorsing Marxists because I'm an adult with a sense of both history and perspective, but thanks anyway https://t.co/wP8zc8mknH
— Michele Frost (@michelelfrost) August 16, 2017