Because there was never dissension and violence on the streets during the previous administration (*eye roll*), former Attorney General Eric Holder took it upon himself to remind Americans of their options during these tense times:

This is a time to choose sides-simple as that. Who do you stand with? What do you truly value? There is a right side and an immoral one. — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) August 15, 2017

Many found Holder to be, to put it mildly, the wrong messenger:

You sent 100s of guns into the hands of Mexican drug cartels which were then used in the murders of 100s of Mexican citizens. #fastfurious https://t.co/W5QDclHVor — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) August 16, 2017

Well, since you sent guns to drug dealers and were found in contempt of Congress, pretty clear you selected "immoral." https://t.co/OEl3ZThBjD — Mo Mo (@molratty) August 16, 2017

Which side gives guns to Mexican cartels? https://t.co/bfZZRg0Y6A — neontaster (@neontaster) August 16, 2017

I stand with the side that didn't run weapons to Mexican drug cartels. https://t.co/cHa8xWxISf — Consmover (@consmover) August 16, 2017

What side scrapes babies from their mother's wombs? https://t.co/4e283Ima17 — Fairy Sweet Dee (@ihate_everyone2) August 16, 2017

Once again, Holder should have sat this one out.