Hot take incoming!
US Constitution bans shouting 'fire!' in a theater, but allows armed Nazis to spew hateful, violent, racist, anti-Semitic rhetoric.
Absurd.
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 16, 2017
Both 1st & 2nd Amendments should be amended again, in my humble opinion.
To ban Nazis & reduce gun deaths. https://t.co/6kfGsx98Bi
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 16, 2017
Really? Ben Shapiro spotted BIG TIME irony there:
Funny how the Nazis moved to bar speech and take guns. https://t.co/pVlBCpl73p
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 16, 2017
Ouch! Brad Thor added to the pile-on of truth:
"Absurd" is you continually getting the U.S. Constitution wrong, yet continuing to preach about it. https://t.co/mxkG796hS4
— Brad Thor (@BradThor) August 16, 2017
DOUBLE ouch!
Morgan’s constitutional arguments had some holes:
Factually inaccurate
On first point
It was a court ruling
Stupid take on the second
Who will act as Speech Police?
Not you or the left https://t.co/1rRtvRS6Ua
— Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) August 16, 2017
Actually that was a Supreme Court Decision. Mr. Morgan forgot the rest of the quote "unless there is a clear and present danger"
— Scott Morgan (@confusedeagledc) August 16, 2017