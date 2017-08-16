Hot take incoming!

US Constitution bans shouting 'fire!' in a theater, but allows armed Nazis to spew hateful, violent, racist, anti-Semitic rhetoric.

Absurd.

Both 1st & 2nd Amendments should be amended again, in my humble opinion.

To ban Nazis & reduce gun deaths.

Really? Ben Shapiro spotted BIG TIME irony there:

Funny how the Nazis moved to bar speech and take guns.

Ouch! Brad Thor added to the pile-on of truth:

"Absurd" is you continually getting the U.S. Constitution wrong, yet continuing to preach about it.

DOUBLE ouch!

Morgan’s constitutional arguments had some holes:

Factually inaccurate

On first point

It was a court ruling Stupid take on the second

Who will act as Speech Police?

Not you or the left https://t.co/1rRtvRS6Ua — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) August 16, 2017