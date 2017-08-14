After President Trump spoke today about China, CNN’s Jim Acosta lobbied for more questions and was met by a familiar response:
Trump just pointed at CNN's @acosta and said: "you're fake news"
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) August 14, 2017
Trump to CNN's Acosta on why he did not do a Q & A presser "I like real news, not fake news. You're fake news."
— Kerry Picket (@KerryPicket) August 14, 2017
CNN's @Acosta to Trump: Can we ask you more questions?
Trump: "I like real news, not fake news. You're fake news." https://t.co/m4KiTC6lrK
— CNN (@CNN) August 14, 2017
It was difficult to hear Acosta’s reaction, but the official mainstream media “journalist” of The Resistance was proud of it:
Yes and I responded: "haven't you spread a lot of fake news yourself, sir?" https://t.co/Cz1Aks3cIj
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 14, 2017
.@Acosta to @realDonaldTrump: "Haven't you spread a lot of fake news yourself, sir?," after Trump called him "fake news" and pointed at JA.
— John T. Bennett (@BennettJohnT) August 14, 2017
Well, that kind of retort could backfire:
here a journalist acknowledges he's "fake news". https://t.co/zj2gWBjqQw
— lancer (@aguyfromtx) August 14, 2017
Well, at least you admitted CNN spreads fake news. #Babysteps https://t.co/Fqbfy2yx1L
— Heather (@hboulware) August 14, 2017
How helpful!
Can a reporter debase himself any more than this bleating attention hound? Nope. https://t.co/BlZmxge2SO
— Acosta's Tantrum™😭 (@EF517_V2) August 14, 2017
So brave https://t.co/aeIlKh0XDH
— Elizabeth Harrington (@LizWFB) August 14, 2017
"Oh yeah? Well, the fake news store called, and they're running out of you!"
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 14, 2017
"I better tell everyone I did this or else no one will know that I did this. JIM ACOSTA!" https://t.co/RGuCjldUHC
— neontaster (@neontaster) August 14, 2017
Acosta just might be re-energized though:
Oh great, we'll be hearing about these heroics for a week. https://t.co/4pPZ5eORAX
— BT (@back_ttys) August 14, 2017
A virtual certainty.