After President Trump spoke today about China, CNN’s Jim Acosta lobbied for more questions and was met by a familiar response:

It was difficult to hear Acosta’s reaction, but the official mainstream media “journalist” of The Resistance was proud of it:

Trending

Well, that kind of retort could backfire:

How helpful!

Acosta just might be re-energized though:

A virtual certainty.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #FakeNewsDonald TrumpJim Acosta