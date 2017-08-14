After President Trump spoke today about China, CNN’s Jim Acosta lobbied for more questions and was met by a familiar response:

Trump just pointed at CNN's @acosta and said: "you're fake news" — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) August 14, 2017

Trump to CNN's Acosta on why he did not do a Q & A presser "I like real news, not fake news. You're fake news." — Kerry Picket (@KerryPicket) August 14, 2017

CNN's @Acosta to Trump: Can we ask you more questions?

Trump: "I like real news, not fake news. You're fake news." https://t.co/m4KiTC6lrK — CNN (@CNN) August 14, 2017

It was difficult to hear Acosta’s reaction, but the official mainstream media “journalist” of The Resistance was proud of it:

Yes and I responded: "haven't you spread a lot of fake news yourself, sir?" https://t.co/Cz1Aks3cIj — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 14, 2017

.@Acosta to @realDonaldTrump: "Haven't you spread a lot of fake news yourself, sir?," after Trump called him "fake news" and pointed at JA. — John T. Bennett (@BennettJohnT) August 14, 2017

Well, that kind of retort could backfire:

here a journalist acknowledges he's "fake news". https://t.co/zj2gWBjqQw — lancer (@aguyfromtx) August 14, 2017

Well, at least you admitted CNN spreads fake news. #Babysteps https://t.co/Fqbfy2yx1L — Heather (@hboulware) August 14, 2017

How helpful!

Can a reporter debase himself any more than this bleating attention hound? Nope. https://t.co/BlZmxge2SO — Acosta's Tantrum™😭 (@EF517_V2) August 14, 2017

"Oh yeah? Well, the fake news store called, and they're running out of you!" — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 14, 2017

"I better tell everyone I did this or else no one will know that I did this. JIM ACOSTA!" https://t.co/RGuCjldUHC — neontaster (@neontaster) August 14, 2017

Acosta just might be re-energized though:

Oh great, we'll be hearing about these heroics for a week. https://t.co/4pPZ5eORAX — BT (@back_ttys) August 14, 2017

A virtual certainty.