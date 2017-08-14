Here’s more evidence to indicate that Elizabeth Warren is gearing up for a 2020 run — emphasis on “gear”:

Action figures? Please tell me this is satire

Apparently not:

Warren’s swag game, from both her campaign as well as supporters, is like few others in politics:

It’s impossible to know the true size of the Warren merchandising-industrial complex. The bulk of it exists beyond the Democratic senator’s control on sites like online marketplace Etsy. And her campaign, which hosts its own online store, declined to disclose the exact amount of money it raises from merchandise sales.

But it’s safe to say no other senator has anything like it.

Warren’s campaign store has expanded beyond traditional political fare such as buttons, bumper stickers, tote bags and T-shirts to offer a line of products that capitalize on the “Nevertheless, she persisted” meme spawned by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s much-publicized admonishment of Warren on the Senate floor earlier this year.