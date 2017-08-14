As Twitchy told you Sunday, Daily Kos founder and Vox co-founder Markos Moulitsas took this approach to Charlottesville:
NRA and American conservatives/Nazis are one and the same. https://t.co/Jl0cnkimoZ
— Markos Moulitsas (@markos) August 13, 2017
Iowahawk nutshelled that “reasoning” in one easy to handle tweet:
There are 378 genders, but politics boils down to Nazis vs people who agree with mehttps://t.co/nsE2diqjso
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 14, 2017
Bingo!
