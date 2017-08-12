This week, Chelsea Handler basically called for a military coup against President Trump by asking the “generals surrounding our idiot-in-chief” to remove him. However, Handler seems quite conflicted on the subject:

America is in serious danger of becoming a military state. *Four days later* What America really needs is a good military coup. pic.twitter.com/JOEpgaKNBg — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) August 11, 2017

Ha!

Shot:

What's happening in the state of Missouri is scary and unacceptable. If we don't speak up, this whole country could become a military state. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 7, 2017

And chaser:

To all the generals surrounding our idiot-in-chief…the longer U wait to remove him, the longer UR name will appear negatively in history. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 11, 2017

ANOTHER instant classic.

The liberal mind in action … https://t.co/mWq4Mi3iIU — iPayMyJizyaWith.357 (@SonofLiberty357) August 12, 2017

To borrow the Huffpo headline style: "Watch as Chelsea Handler DESTROYS Chelsea Handler." https://t.co/P7j0LUhs2c — David French (@DavidAFrench) August 11, 2017

The question remains:

So…@chelseahandler, do you want a military state or nah? https://t.co/lr1bnHF0Wr — BasketofPepes (@BasketofPepes) August 12, 2017

She’s obviously still trying to decide.