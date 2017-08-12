The hot takes from the Resistance have been many, especially since President Trump’s warning to North Korea. Harvard Law Prof. Laurence Tribe thinks he might know why Trump served up the warning to Kim Jong-un:

Trump may have fabricated a faux nuclear standoff with North Korea to distract attention from what Mueller is finding out about his crimes. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) August 12, 2017

If The Resistance wasn’t happy with Tribe’s comment, it’s only because of the words “may have”:

May have?? He may also be a disgrace to this country. #LiarLiar https://t.co/zFbOBew8Hw — C. Markus (@cmarkus21) August 12, 2017

I think it's safe to say "may have" can be deleted and @tribelaw's statement would be even more truthful. https://t.co/pO1oTRrPfY — politicaddict (@politicaddictio) August 12, 2017

But others think Tribe’s making the kind of big stretch we’ve come to expect from Resistance warriors:

Harvard has become an absolute joke. How do I know?

This moron. 👇 https://t.co/ubL68gduKh — Fiskaltor Storment (@jamiestorment21) August 12, 2017

Yeah. Never heard of North Korea acting up before now. #SeriouslyWTF https://t.co/yTAnvFxTSW — Anti-Hipster (@corrcomm) August 12, 2017

Ouch.